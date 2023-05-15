New YSD Facility
After hearing a detailed review of all services and costs associated with building and furnishing the Yankton School District’s (YSD) planned Trailhead Learning Center (TLC), the school board has approved a construction agreement with McGough Construction.

Clark Hagen, the general manager of McGough Construction, was on hand at a special school board meeting Monday to present a comprehensive project cost overview. Hagen also answered school board members’ questions in anticipation of a vote on whether to enter into a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) contract with McGough. A GMP contract places a maximum cap on project costs and scope of work, regardless of the actual costs incurred.

