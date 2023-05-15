After hearing a detailed review of all services and costs associated with building and furnishing the Yankton School District’s (YSD) planned Trailhead Learning Center (TLC), the school board has approved a construction agreement with McGough Construction.
Clark Hagen, the general manager of McGough Construction, was on hand at a special school board meeting Monday to present a comprehensive project cost overview. Hagen also answered school board members’ questions in anticipation of a vote on whether to enter into a guaranteed maximum price (GMP) contract with McGough. A GMP contract places a maximum cap on project costs and scope of work, regardless of the actual costs incurred.
The school board approved the CMP agreement with McGough unanimously at Monday’s meeting. That contract will be paid with the approximately $27 million raised selling YSD capital outlay certificates.
Hagen’s presentation began with an overview of all hard construction costs, including miscellaneous costs and fees. Also included was a 2.99% construction contingency cost. The grand total came in at $27,950,478, which is consistent with what YSD administrators and school board members were expecting.
However, the project could also cost more, Hagen warned.
In the latter part of the update, Hagen presented soft costs associated with the project, some of which have already come in, like consulting fees, but others which are far off and are being estimated. Other soft costs — including carpeting, interior walls, furniture, equipment and fees — could add another $4,060,478 to the final bottom line, he said.
School Board President Frani Kieffer asked YSD Business Manager Jason Bietz to clarify funding mechanisms for the project’s soft costs.
“The certificate financing was just over $27 million,” Bietz said. “When we get to the end, there’s going to be additional funds that we have to arrange for or plan for within the confines of our existing budgets to make up the difference.”
YSD administrators have been building and positioning budgets since the early planning phases of the TLC in case some of the project’s soft costs came in high, Bietz told the Press & Dakotan.
“(The solution) could be a combination of things, potentially using some capital outlay dollars and potentially using some of our general fund dollars that are in reserve,” Bietz said. “The third option is the possibility of another small capital outlay certificate issuance. In the big picture, we have an amount that statute allows schools to work with in terms of going out to the market to borrow. We’re not at that limit yet.”
Also, the project will be funded over the course of three school-year budgets, he said, adding that how the project proceeds will affect final costs.
“Once the site gets developed and the walls start going up and these conversations get vetted out, we’ll be able to sit down and say, ‘Alright, it looks like we’re about $2 million short instead of $3 million short,’” Beitz said. “That’s a big number but it’s very conceivable that it’s a moving target right now.”
The task for the school district will be to balance existing and upcoming capital project funding needs with those of the TLC project, he said.
“We are absolutely able to do the project. It’s just not in the price point we were hoping to do it,” Bietz said. “Now, coming back around, we’re just going to have to make some adjustments, but it’s all very doable and it will get done.”
The project is underway and is expected to be completed in time for the fall of 2025.
