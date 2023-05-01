100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 2, 1923
• An all-college picnic of students and instructors at Yankton College is planned for Thursday afternoon at Wildwood, on the Jim River, it was announced by committees in charge, at the chapel hour today. The plan is to leave by car at the chapel hour tomorrow, and to remain on the river until 4 o’clock in the afternoon.
• Warren Osborne, Yankton pioneer, arrived from his winter home at Zephyrhills, Fla., on the late Milwaukee Tuesday afternoon. He will stay here till hot weather of the summer comes, he says. He came by way of the Oklahoma oil fields.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, May 2, 1948
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 2, 1973
• The Yankton Woman’s Club was named top winner of the Shell Oil Conservation and Improvement Awards at the 74th Annual State Convention of the South Dakota Federated Woman’s Clubs April 25-27 at Brookings. The local club received $400 and a plaque for their efforts of Marne Creek improvement.
• The lights were low, the music loud, and a good time was had by all at the annual Yankton High School Prom April 28. The prom theme was “Pieces of April.” Off to an unpromising beginning – the band had a flat tire and was over an hour late in starting to play – the evening progressively improved.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 2, 1998
• While Yankton Country has just 3% of the state’s population, it accounted for more than 12% of all of South Dakota’s felony drug convictions in 1997. Attorney General Mark Barnett said good police work being done by several different agencies has a lot to do with the crackdown on drugs in Yankton area.
• While the fate of the 1998 Mount Marty College baseball team will not be decided until today, the Lancers went a long way in assuring their season would last at least a week longer Friday by upending top-seeded Huron University 8-2 in the championship semifinals of the South Dakota-Iowa Conference Tournament.
