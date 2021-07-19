For the last few years, Meridian en Blanc has been held about everywhere imaginable except its namesake — on the Meridian Bridge.
However, construction, weather and COVID-19 wouldn’t stop the annual Yankton Area Arts (YAA) fundraiser from returning to the bridge this past Saturday after years of disruptions.
YAA Executive Director Julie Amsberry told the Press & Dakotan that she’s happy to see the event return to the lower deck of the Meridian Bridge.
“We’re excited to be back on the bridge,” she said. “It’s such a great location to be over the water and have a picnic. It’s really a unique thing for Yankton and the community.”
Meridian en Blanc has had quite the tour of Yankton since it left the bridge temporarily in 2017. That year and in 2018, the festivities were held at Fantle Memorial Park as construction enveloped the 1972 water plant and the surrounding area. With most major exterior construction on the water plant project complete in the summer of 2019, the fundraiser was set to return to the bridge, but the prospects of adverse weather drove the festival into the confines of the City Hall gym.
The COVID-19 pandemic of 2020 saw one of the biggest deviations from the festival’s location.
“We did a ‘Meridian at Home’ where people drove through to pick up their meals and then enjoyed their meals at home or in a park or wherever they wished,” Amsberry said.
She said that there was one dicey moment that could have put the 2021 celebration’s location on the bridge in jeopardy once again.
“I was a little nervous earlier (Saturday) when there was a downpour,” she said.
While a mid-afternoon storm did strike Yankton, the skies cleared and the event opened that evening outdoors as planned.
This year’s festivities included a few additions, including invitations to Connecting Cultures and to Native American artists to be featured. James Dean also provided musical entertainment while Counterfeit Catering provided the centerpiece meal.
Amsberry said that this year’s festivities ended up bringing out 140 people, around average for the event.
“It’s a really busy weekend and I know there’s a lot going on for people,” she said. “We’re excited so many decided to join us Saturday night.”
She added that this year’s festivities raised money for YAA’s Make Art Happen initiative.
“This is something we started in 2018 with (a musical) instrument drive,” she said. “We asked people to dig in their closets and pull out instruments that were just collecting dust and donate them to the arts. We got them refurbished, cleaned up and donated them to the school district so kids have quality instruments to play.”
During Saturday’s event, Amsberry said more than 30 instruments were donated from this initiative.
Now, the Make Art Happen initiative is moving into its next phase.
“(We want) to help curb some of the costs for participation in children’s theater and children’s choir,” she said. “There are uniform costs and costume costs, and we think that every kid should have a chance without paying any fees.”
Ultimately, Amsberry said it was great to have Meridian en Blanc to largely return to normal in person and on the bridge.
“The most important thing is that we’re gathering and having a great time,” she said. “People are happy, they’re socializing. This is something we haven’t been able to do for a long time, so I’m really pleased that we’re able to be together.”
