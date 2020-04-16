O’NEILL, Neb. — Nebraska’s North Central District Health Department (NCDHD) has sought to reassure the general public on its preparation for handling 300 COVID-related deaths.
The NCDHD service area includes Antelope, Knox, Pierce, Holt, Boyd, Brown, Cherry, Keya Paha and Rock counties.
A communication within the department indicated cold storage of dead bodies could be needed in the nine-county district because of COVID-19. The information was carried by at least one media outlet, raising public concerns.
The health district issued the following statement:
“The North Central District Health Department would like to acknowledge some information that was released (Wednesday) on mass casualties and to give reassurance and clarification to our communities. NCDHD would like to reiterate that the information that was released is for planning purposes and was not intended to be shared with the general public in our communities.
“NCDHD, in working with County Officials and mortuaries in the district, compiled this data to better put plans in place with our partners in the event of mass casualties.
From the information that was released, a 0.67% fatality rate (300 deaths in the nine counties NCDHD serves) is an estimation of worldwide data when community members are going about normal activity and not practicing social distancing. In the case of no social distancing measures being followed, that could be a potential reality.”
On Tuesday, the Antelope County Commissioners approved $10,000 for body storage, according to the Antelope County News. The money was designated for the purchase of a refrigerated trailer to house the deceased.
The $10,000 expense was taken from the Law Enforcement Center Account, the News reported. The account is funded through housing inmates from other counties and contracts from villages. None of the funds are collected through Antelope County taxes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.