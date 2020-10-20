VERMILLION — Yankton physician Dr. Michael Pietila will discuss COVID-19 during Thursday’s edition of “Prairie Doc” on South Dakota Public Television (SDPTV).
The episode, “Our Precious Lungs,” airs at 7 p.m. on SDPTV and streamed live on the Prairie Doc website. Besides COVID-19, the program will cover other health issues related to the lungs.
Pietila serves as a pulmonologist at Yankton Medical Clinic, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital and the University of South Dakota. He works with pulmonary, critical care and internal medicine.
He studied internal medicine at the Mayo Clinic Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences. He studied medicine at the University of South Dakota and biochemistry at South Dakota State University.
