The Flood II

It’s an understatement to say that 2019 was a dramatic year for flooding in Yankton County.
When thinking of 2019, the term “bomb cyclone” easily comes to mind, describing major flooding that impacted the area in March.
But fast forward to September when another dramatic flooding event gripped the area. Following major storms north of Yankton that saw some areas around Mitchell getting more than 10 inches of rainfall, the usually docile James River became the focal point of another dramatic flooding event in Yankton County starting the afternoon of Friday, Sept. 13, 2019.
Yankton County Director of Emergency Management Paul Scherschligt told the Press & Dakotan that part of the challenge to dealing with the flooding threat was getting the right people back to Yankton County.
“We were actually at the state emergency management conference in Pierre when they started talking about these rains,” Scherschligt said. “We left Pierre to get back to Yankton because of all this heavy rain that occurred by Mitchell and we were hearing that people were having trouble getting back to the east side of the state because all of the roads and the interstate was under water in several places. … It took us a long time to find back roads to get back into Yankton.”
Upon arrival, preparations began Friday afternoon for the deluge on the meandering James River that would soon reach the area.
“We had the sandbag station set up so people could get sandbags,” he said. “We were doing a door-to-door (evacuation) of the different areas along the river, especially over by Fleeg’s Roadhouse because we knew they were going to have problems.”
Emergency Management officials had expected to get underway with mitigation activities Saturday morning. But the river rose three feet overnight.
According to Scherschligt, this situation was not anticipated.
“We contacted the National Weather Service trying to get an idea of where this was headed with the 10-12 inches of rain they had up north,” he said. “The formula that they used (to determine river gauge height) was no longer viable. They had to create one. I want to say they said the river was going to go to 24.3 (feet), 24.5 (feet) or something like that. It ended up going up to 27.6 feet before it was all said and done.”
Those readings smashed the previous record of 24.3 feet at the Yankton gauge set during a flooding event in 1984.
Scherschligt said what was going on along the James River that weekend was unprecedented.
“One of the things that was huge — of all the bridges that we have in Yankton County, we only had one that you could get to the east side of the Jim River,” he said. “That was something I thought that we’d never see. They raised (highways) 81 and 46 because of the flooding in years past. … It was amazing that it closed that much.”
Normally, there are seven crossing points across the James River — three state highways (50, 46, 81) and four county roads (Jamesville, Stone Church, Fleeg’s, Johnson). The high waters covered 46, 81 and all of the county bridges except for Fleeg’s, which was closed after people used it as a platform to gawk at the floodwaters. The river skimmed the bottom of the bridge at the height of flooding.
Though floodwaters receded enough to eventually reopen all of the bridges, the James River would remain out of its banks in many parts of the county well into the New Year.
Scherschligt said the county alone incurred around $240,000 in damages from the James River flood.
“That’s just public infrastructure like county roads, township roads and bridges,” he said. “The houses, I never did see an end total on that, but we were somewhere around $490,000-$680,000 in FEMA assistance for housing and business damage.”
While dramatic in its own right, the September flood was much more contained than its bomb cyclone predecessor in March, Scherschligt said.
“The September flood was in the Jim River basin,” he said. “Even though it was wide and it was massive, it was still concentrated to just that area. In the bomb cyclone in March, it was the whole, entire county.”
Scherschligt said that the county’s recovery is still ongoing a year later and has been stymied by bureaucratic turnover.
“We are just starting to submit the FEMA paperwork for that,” he said. “We are also still working on the paperwork from the spring flood. … We had multiple forms they wanted to be used because we had multiple people coming in from FEMA. It really made it difficult because one month we’d be using this form and another person would come in and we’d have to switch to another format. It went back and forth, and we had like four people come in.”
He said similar issues were encountered in other surrounding counties, which has prolonged the process even a year later.
“We’re still finalizing numbers,” he said.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.