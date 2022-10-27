Yankton Thrive invites the public to Topics at 12 (formerly “State of the Community”) luncheon on Wednesday, Nov. 2, featuring two important community partners: the Yankton School District and Mount Marty University. This event will be held at the MMU South Dining Room in the Roncalli Student Center from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Featured speakers include Dr. Wayne Kindle, superintendent of the Yankton School District, and Dr. Marcus Long, president of Mount Marty University. Presenters will give Yankton area residents and business owners a chance to hear first-hand about the current and future state of these vital educational institutions. There will be a question-and-answer period after each speaker.
