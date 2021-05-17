A program designed to introduce students to health-care possibilities was operating again in Yankton last week.
This was the first in-person session approved since the pandemic began.
Friday, Yankton High School hosted Southeast South Dakota Area Health Education Center’s (SE SD AHEC) Scrubs Camp, an event geared toward educating interested high school students about career options available in the health-care field. The camps are funded by the South Dakota Department of Health’s Office of Rural Health.
“This is our 11th camp,” Corryn Gabbert, associate director of Community Programs for SE SD AHEC/Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “I absolutely love it. It’s probably one of my favorite parts of my job: serving the high school students and getting them interested in health careers, and the understanding that it’s not just medical doctors or nurses. You can be a chiropractor; you can be a health administrator; you can go into public health, like I am. There’s a wide variety of people to help serve you and your health needs.”
SE SD AHEC is a non-profit organization that serves about 24 counties in southeastern South Dakota, including: Aurora, Bon Homme, Brule, Buffalo, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Gregory, Hanson, Hutchinson, Jerauld, Lake, Lincoln, Lyman, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Tripp, Turner, Union and Yankton counties.
So far, 829 high school students in the southeast South Dakota area have participated in Scrubs Camp since it started, she said.
“(Today), we’re focusing on Yankton High School (YHS) due to COVID regulations, but, typically, we have students from seven to eight different high schools in our area, coming to Scrubs Camp.”
The camp offers activities led by professionals in their field, who talk about how they got where they are and perform a related activity with attendees.
“On average, we have about eight speakers,” Gabbert said. “We’re required to have five, and they vary each year depending on what the students give us for feedback. Whether it’s CNA and nursing — so we have some different types of degrees all the way up to physician, pharmacists — surgical tech, chiropractor or dietitian, we try to serve a vast variety of health professions.”
Friday’s speakers included Doug Ekeren, CEO of Avera Sacred Heart Hospital (ASHH), discussing careers in hospital administration and Mark “Coach Rozy” Roozen of Coach Rozy Performance/Avera Sports talking about how he got involved in athletic strength training and gave some demonstrations.
Each presenter shared something about the deciding factors in the choices they made on their career paths. Roozen said he did not want to work exclusively with injured patients and so went into athletic strength training. Ekeren said he had planned to become a physical therapist until a clinical experience riding in an ambulance made him realize that, though he wanted to stay in health care, he did not want to be in an ambulance.
Carena Jarding, the director of Mitchell Technical College’s Registered Nursing Program, talked about nursing careers and showed attendees how to find a radial pulse and conduct a blood pressure test.
Kelsie Kallhoff of LifeScape AbleKids in Sioux City, Iowa, talked about her career in occupational therapy and showed the students how to use adaptive tools or aids to complete activities of daily living (ADL).
Patience Clark, a junior at YHS, worked as a nursing assistant while attending her former high school in Minnesota.
“I got the job and really enjoyed it,” she said. “I’m looking to further my career in health care, but I’m not sure where I want to go because it’s such a broad spectrum, so I’m coming here to get a better idea of where I want to go in the health care industry.”
Megan Nolan, a junior at YHS, is currently working in healthcare in Yankton at Avera’s Sister James Care Center and at ASHH. She said she hopes to become a pediatric oncologist.
“I just love working and helping other people,” she said. “I thought that Scrubs Camp would give me a better opportunity of helping my career.”
Also Friday, five University of South Dakota (USD) Sanford School of Medicine students talked about their individual career paths and led a “vaccine clinic” activity, teaching students how to perform injections using oranges as patients.
Katie Steinlicht, a fourth-year medical student from Milbank said she is planning to go into family medicine, the full-scope type of family medicine in which the doctor delivers babies and cares for patients of all ages.
There were also four third-year medical students on hand, including: Mason Jones of Sioux Falls, considering internal medicine, family medicine or general surgery; Christian Tobin of Rapid City, interested in surgery; Lindsay Larson of Yankton, interested in obstetrics and gynecology; and Brenden Van Der Werff of Armour, who said he is interested in pediatrics and infectious diseases and hopes to somehow combine those two interests.
Van Der Werff told the group that he is also a former Scrubs Camp participant.
“At the time, I didn’t really know what I wanted to do in health care. I just had a thought that maybe I wanted to go into health care, so it was really nice to be able to see, side by side, physical therapy, MD and nursing,” he told the Press & Dakotan.
He also said that, in the face of shortages of medical personnel on every front, it was encouraging to see so many students interested in medicine.
“It’s funny, when I was in the (Avera) Pavilion at Scrubs Camp, I was thinking, ‘Maybe I want to go into medicine,” Van Der Werff said. “It’s cool to be able to see that these kids are where I was at, and to actually see where to go from there.”
