County GOP Seeks Inquiry

The Yankton County Republicans are seeking a sheriff’s investigation into three former board members’ transfer of $12,000 last fall from party funds to a political action committee (PAC).
By a nearly unanimous vote, party members approved the motion at Monday’s meeting. The vote was taken after about an hour of discussion — which was passionate at times — on a course of action.
“The motion is to take this to the sheriff (Preston Crissey) for an investigation, and he’ll present his findings to the state’s attorney (Rob Klimisch),” Chair Steve Rokahr said.
The GOP members didn’t specify how their organization would approach the authorities.
Besides taking local legal action, the Yankton County GOP members suggested contacting District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens for action and advice as both a Republican state legislator and as an attorney.
The call for legal action represents the latest development in actions during the past three months, reflecting the change in direction for the Yankton County GOP organization.
The three former board members — Roger Meyer, Butch Becker and Greg Adamson — were serving as the Yankton County GOP executive team last fall when they formed the District 18 Political Action Committee. The PAC is named after the legislative district consisting primarily of Yankton County.
Meyer was vice chairman, Becker was treasurer and Adamson was state committeeman.
During late November, Meyer filed paperwork for the PAC with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office. A week later, Becker transferred $12,000 of the county party’s funds into the new PAC.
Last month, the three men lost their leadership positions and were replaced by three new officers.
During Monday’s meeting, GOP members expressed a variety of opinions and emotions about the $12,000 transfer. The members generally believed the transfer was done without prior knowledge of party members, followed by actions taken to hide the transfer as much and as long as possible.
“This was an unauthorized taking of funds,” Rokahr said during the meeting.
Rokahr described what he characterized as Meyer’s hostile response to questions about the funds. The former officers and others didn’t cooperate in the transition to new leadership, Rokahr added.
At Monday’s meeting, the treasurer’s report indicated the Yankton County Republicans had $2,911.60 remaining. The money represents what remains after the PAC transfer and the payment of recent bills.
Audience members questioned what to do in terms of meeting county obligations, programs and candidate support heading into the 2024 election cycle.
The audience members also argued that most of the Yankton County GOP funds are raised at Lincoln Day dinners, and the money should go to grassroots activities and a variety of candidates rather than a PAC.
Questions also arose how the PAC was formed in the first place and how it operates.
At the outset of Monday’s discussion, Rokahr outlined the options available to the members:
Let the former board members keep the money in the PAC and not seek to recover the funds;
Turn the matter over to the sheriff, who would conduct an investigation and forward his findings to the state’s attorney for any further action;
Take the matter directly to the state’s attorney and allow him to decide how to proceed.
The Yankton GOP members noted the state’s attorney could take no action at all. In that case, the party could be forced into seeking other avenues such as a civil lawsuit, small claims court, political pressure on the former board members or assistance from the South Dakota Republican Party.
“With this amount of money, this could be a felony,” one audience member claimed.
At Monday’s meeting, the newly-elected officers said they ran into problems during a January state meeting in Pierre. They were denied credentials, and the former members didn’t attend, so Yankton County was left without representation at the state gathering.
The audience members questioned what will happen to the $12,000 and how to guarantee it will be used for the right purposes. They questioned who ran the PAC and made the decision on which candidates to support and how much each would receive from the fund.
Meyer, Becker and Adamson control the PAC and disbursement of funds, they were told.
Yankton County Commissioner Dan Klimisch urged his fellow GOP members not to seek any form of legal action and to work on moving the county organization forward.
He noted he was part of the VFW Post 791 leadership in Yankton that uncovered embezzlement by a former employee. He said the discovery and lengthy follow-up process was painful for all involved.
Klimisch acknowledged the $12,000 was significant. “I’m angry, and I’m hurt,” he said.
However, he urged the members to consider other avenues. The Yankton County GOP stands to get tarnished in the media and suffer an irreparable split if it pursues a prolonged effort to recover the money.
“Let’s do fundraising and move forward,” he said. “If we make something happen, we can raise $20,000 in six weeks.”
As a gesture, Klimisch pulled cash out of his pocket and set it on the table as seed money.
However, other members didn’t agree. They believed the three former county officers should return the money or have legal action recover it. To do otherwise would reward the former board members, they added.
“It’s the principle of the thing,” one woman said, noting anything less was “a slap on the wrist.”
Another member spoke of the need “to root out” the issue and do what’s right.
The former county officers didn’t attend Monday’s meeting. However, Meyer spoke with the Press & Dakotan about the PAC formation.
The Yankton County GOP funds have been raised over time at Lincoln Day dinners and other events, Meyer noted. The donors want the money to benefit candidates, so the board members at the time formed the PAC for that reason, he said.
“Over the years, we raised a significant amount of money that was given to candidates. We want to preserve that opportunity with money intended for candidates,” he said. “We figured the best way was to put it in a PAC that was a lockbox. The only way that money would be spent is on the behalf of political candidates.”
“The money will be given for candidates and not any other purpose,” he added.
The Yankton County GOP held about $15,000 in net assets last fall, and the new county executive board members want the $12,000 refunded to their treasury.
“That’s not going to happen,” Meyer told the Press & Dakotan.
“We did this (PAC) before the meeting (where they elected new officers). We weren’t reacting to anything,” he said. “We just thought it was prudent to put aside the funds, that it was a good move.”
The former board members are following state GOP by-laws, Meyer said. In addition, he said he conferred with the South Dakota Secretary of State’s office in setting up the PAC.
New board members raised concerns about their ability to fund operations and access to the Facebook page for the county party’s organization.
However, the Yankton County Republicans still have assets for conducting business, Meyer said.
The former board members didn’t transfer the full amount in the Yankton County GOP treasury, he said. The county party still has a mailing list while another copy of the list remains in private hands, he noted.
As for the Facebook page, the site belongs to a GOP member and not the party, he added.
Meyer said he, Becker and Adamson plan to remain active in the county organization.
