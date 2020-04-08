South Dakota COVID-19 cases climbed to 393 on Wednesday as 73 new cases were reported, a 23% increase that represents the state’s biggest one-day rise so far.
Yankton County saw two new cases, bringing its total to 17, but the number of recovered cases climbed from five to 12.
In a media briefing Wednesday, State Epidemiologist Dr. Josh Clayton addressed the potential spread in Yankton tied to the Walmart pharmacy. On Tuesday, the state issued a press release noting that an employee at the pharmacy had tested positive for COVID-19.
“We put out the announcement (Tuesday) and the Walmart pharmacy has been very cooperative working with us,” he said. “We did identify individuals that were considered to be in close contact within the business. We did need to issue the public notice (because) we could not track specifically everyone who may have come into contact with that COVID-19 case in that instance.”
The Tuesday press release stated that “customers of the pharmacy on March 25 who visited between the hours of 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 8. In addition, customers who visited the pharmacy on March 30 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. should monitor themselves for symptoms through April 13.”
In regards to the 73 new cases reported Wednesday, 63 of them were in Minnehaha County and four were in Lincoln County. Combined, that gives those two adjoining counties 259 total cases, or nearly 66% of the state’s positive tests.
Earlier this week, Gov. Kristi Noem issued expanded guidelines for those two counties, asking individuals over the age of 65 and/or with underlying medical conditions to stay home for three weeks.
During Wednesday’s media briefing, State Secretary of Health Kim Malsam-Rysdon noted that South Dakota ranks 47th in the number of positive tests per capita.
She also noted that in Sioux Falls/Minnehaha County, state officials have “specifically identified one cluster” for infections, but she did not elaborate. However, at a subsequent media briefing with Gov. Kristi Noem, Malsam-Rysdon confirmed that the cluster was Smithfield Foods, where at least 80 cases have been reported.
Despite the current case concentration in the Sioux Falls areas, both Malsam-Rysdon and Clayton said they expect other areas of South Dakota to have more issues with COVID-19.
“We fully expect to see cases throughout the state,” Malsam-Rysdon said.
Locally, Bon Homme and Turner counties each reported one new case Wednesday.
The number of recovered cases in the state jumped to 146, a rise of almost 50% from Tuesday.
In area cases besides Yankton County, the number of area positive cases and amount of considered recovered as of Wednesday included: Bon Homme — 3 cases/1 recovered; Charles Mix — 2/1; Clay — 6/3; Douglas — 0/0; Hutchinson — 2/2; Turner — 5/1; and Union — 3/1.
Those listed as being hospitalized during the course of the pandemic stood at 26 Wednesday, up three from Tuesday.
No new deaths were reported, with that number remaining at six. For the first time, the state website on Wednesday listed the counties where COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded. They are: Beadle, 2; Minnehaha, 2; McCook, 1; and Pennington, 1.
Yankton County remains one of four counties in the state listed as having substantial community spread, which the state website defines as having “five or more cases of community-acquired COVID-19 in a county or a distinct group of cases in a single area (e.g., city or county).”
According to The Associated Press, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. But for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
For more information, visit the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 website — COVID.sd.gov — or call 800-997-2880.
