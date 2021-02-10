LINCOLN, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) will accept applications until Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 11:59 p.m. for Camp 65, which begins in July and graduates in December.
The recruits of Camp 65 will begin training on July 6, 2021, and will receive their badge of office on Dec. 17, 2021. Recruits earn $21 per hour during the academy process and will receive a 13% raise upon graduation. Starting salary for troopers is $49,379 annually, with a pay-step advancement schedule and other pay incentives possible. Troopers also receive medical and life insurance, paid vacation, sick leave and full retirement benefits.
At the NSP Training Academy, recruits will undergo 22 weeks of in-depth training to develop the skills necessary to serve as a trooper. The recruits also get the opportunity to interact with troopers and investigators performing the specialty job functions available throughout their career, such as Investigative Services, Carrier Enforcement, SWAT, Police Service Dogs, Community Service and many more.
Applicants must be a United States citizen and at least 21 years of age by Dec. 17, 2021, when they take the oath of office. Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED equivalence. Additional information about the application and selection process, including physical requirements, can be found at the Become A Trooper section of the NSP website.
