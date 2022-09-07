A Round Of Thanks

A local employer is set for a full week of celebrating a special group of workers.
Next Monday will mark the start of this year’s Direct Support Providers (DSP) week, a time when employers like Yankton’s Ability Building Services (ABS) express thanks to those employees that work directly with their clients.
ABS employs 130 DSPs who work closely with individuals who have intellectual or developmental disabilities, helping them accomplish the tasks and activities of day-to-day life and continue to develop and grow.
“ABS is a 24/7 facility, so we rely on a lot of people to keep it running smoothly,” Jill Wermers, ABS’s supported employment supervisor, told the Press & Dakotan. “A lot of our people work nights, weekends and part time.”
The festivities will officially begin Monday morning with a mayoral proclamation acknowledging ABS’s DSPs.
This year’s DSP Week at ABS will have a fiesta theme: “Nacho Average DSPs.” It will feature one or more special events or activities each day, including a scavenger hunt, swag gift bags, contests, treats, breakfast, lunch, awards and, not least of all, thanks and recognition.
“All the supervisors did some snippets of great things about all the staff that they work with,” Sam Mason, ABS’s day habilitation supervisor, told the Press & Dakotan. “(Those) are going to go up on a wall, so (the DSPs) can see something fabulous about themselves.”
Not all DSP’s employers make a big deal about DSP Week, Wermers said.
“At ABS, it’s a full week of showing our staff how much we appreciate them and the sacrifices they make,” she said. “This year, we’ve got ABS sweatshirts, T-shirts, jackets, vests — we have about eight different options, so each person can choose what they want. Also, everybody is getting a really nice water bottle with our logo on it.”
Every year, along with other honors, ABS will be recognizing staff years of service.
“We have a lot of people that have been here a long time,” Wermers said. “We have one staff (member) that is celebrating 40 years.”
The mission of ABS is to provide opportunities to enrich lives, Mason said.
“It is the DSPs that help every single day and make those things happen for the people we provide services to,” she said, adding that DSPs help with the big things and the little things. “It could be something as small as grocery shopping or meal prep, but maybe it’s something huge, like getting ready for the trip of a lifetime that someone has been dreaming about or helping reconnect with a family member.”
The achievement could also be much more personal.
For example, a client who moved to ABS last year arrived with perhaps a dozen words in his vocabulary, Mason said.
“Now, he is very good at communicating his wants and needs, due to the diligent work of the DSPs doing flashcards every day and prompting him, saying the words,” she said. “I saw him go up to somebody and say he had a headache. That would not have happened a year ago.”
There are many things that happen in a DSPs day that should be recognized, she said.
“DSPs get to see people expand and grow and help provide the opportunities to enrich their lives,” Mason said. “You will meet people working at ABS like you will never meet anywhere else — and it’s spectacular.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.