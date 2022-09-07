A Round Of Thanks
Sam Mason (left) and Jill Wermers of Yankton’s Ability Building Services aim to let every one of the organization’s direct support providers (DSP) know how valued they are during DSP Recognition Week, which begins Monday.

 Cora Van Olson/P&D

A local employer is set for a full week of celebrating a special group of workers.

Next Monday will mark the start of this year’s Direct Support Providers (DSP) week, a time when employers like Yankton’s Ability Building Services (ABS) express thanks to those employees that work directly with their clients.  

