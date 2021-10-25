Hartington Man Gets Continuance On Felony Charges

HARTINGTON, Neb. — A Hartington, Nebraska, man facing seven felony charges and one misdemeanor — including terroristic threats, attempted second-degree assault and child abuse — has received a continuance while he remains in COVID-related quarantine.
Brandon Lee Meyers, 27, was scheduled for a court appearance Monday in Cedar County District Court in relation to June and September incidents allegedly involving a BB gun and threats. Both alleged incidents included minors who thought they were facing a real firearm.
District Judge Bryan Meismer granted the continuance. No new court date was listed on the Nebraska court calendar.
Defense attorney Dennis Morland of Norfolk, Nebraska, filed the motion for continuance last Friday. Meyers was in contact with someone who has COVID and remains in quarantine, according to court documents.
Cedar County Attorney Nicholas Matney had no objection to the request, according to court papers. Meyers will sign a “not guilty” plea on arraignment, and upon receipt of the signed document, it will be filed with the court, his attorney said.
Meyers is listed as part of two cases, each with four charges.
In the first case, dated June 12, he faces two counts of second-degree attempted assault, a Class IIIA felony; one count of tampering with a witness or informant, a Class IV felony; and one count of criminal mischief, a Class II misdemeanor.
In the second case, dated Sept. 4, he faces two counts of terroristic threats and two counts of child abuse, each a Class IIIA felony.
A Class IIIA felony carries a maximum sentence of three years imprisonment, 18 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
A Class IV felony carries a maximum two years imprisonment and 12 months post-release supervision and $10,000 fine.
A Class II misdemeanor carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $1,000 fine.
JUNE CASE
Meyers was scheduled to appear Monday regarding the first case for a pre-trial conference and revocation of bond.
In the June 12 case, Cedar County Deputy Sheriff Travis Schultz was advised around 11 p.m. by Cedar County Dispatch that it had received a report of a vehicle shot up by a BB gun. Dispatch advised that the driver and passenger were on their way to the sheriff’s office to speak with an officer.
At approximately 11:25 p.m., Schultz met with the two minors, identified as J.C., born in August 2004, and A.R., born in September 2004. Both were 16 at the time.
The two minors said Meyers shot at them while they drove by his house with a fully automatic BB gun, and it broke out one of the windows on the car. The two minors said they both know Meyers and saw him in front of his house where he raised a gun and pointed it at them.
The gun looked like an AR-15 rifle with no orange markings, the minors said multiple times, “and they thought they were going to be shot and killed.” They then heard the BBs hitting the car, and one of them drove to get away.
Schultz examined the four-door Chevrolet car that the one minor was driving at the time of the alleged incident. The other minor was in the passenger seat.
The deputy said he noted several small dents with chips out of the paint on the passenger side of the car, with multiple chips in the windshield. The driver said some chips were already there, but a couple of them were new from the BBs hitting the windshield. The rear passenger side window was shattered, and a portion of the window was broken out and laying in pieces on the back seat.
Schultz said he could see the point of impact in the part of the window still in the frame. In the center of the impact point, he saw a small circle through the glass which appears consistent with the size of a BB.
Both minors again informed the deputy that it was Meyers, saying they saw him raise the gun and fire it at them. They drove to get away, and the driver said “he felt what he believed was a BB fly right past his face when Brandon was shooting at them.”
Schultz returned to the scene of the alleged shooting at 606 East Main St. He observed glass fragments in front of the residence, which appeared to be the same type glass as the broken passenger rear window from the vehicle.
Meyers came out of his residence and said he didn’t know what happened in front of his house or anything about the glass. When asked, Meyers said he had an AR-15 looking fully automatic BB gun, but it was at his old house.
Court records describe Schultz’s conversations with Meyers, including a trip to his old house, and with other parties about the firearm, its location and the alleged incident.
At one point, Meyers allegedly contacted one of the witnesses regarding the alleged shooting, Schultz said in court documents.
SEPTEMBER CASE
In the Sept. 4 case, Meyers was scheduled to appear Monday for arraignment on those charges.
The second case alleges he threatened to commit any crime of violence with the intent to terrorize another, or in reckless disregard of causing such terror. In addition, he allegedly knowingly or intentionally caused or permitted a minor child to be placed in a situation that endangers his life or physical or mental health, which did not result in serious bodily injury or death.
Schultz again was the responding officer in this case, which occurred about 2 p.m. Cedar County Dispatch informed him that they had received a report from a mother that her sons came home and reported a male subject had stopped them on Main Street in Hartington and the male subject had threatened her sons with a gun.
The two minors are identified in court papers as K.H, born in March 2005, and K.A., born in September 2007.
Around 2:13 p.m. Schultz met with the mother and her two sons. The boys said they were driving down East Main Street in Hartington behind a light-colored SUV, which they thought may have been a Ford Explorer or a similar vehicle.
The boys said the SUV slammed on its brakes, and K.H. had to hit his brakes hard to avoid hitting the vehicle. The SUV driver, a white male, exited his vehicle and started screaming at the boys, and then he walked toward his vehicle and tried to access the rear hatch that would not open.
The SUV driver started yelling at a passenger in the vehicle to unlock the rear hatch, according to the two boys. K.H. said he started reversing his car to get away from the situation, and the male SUV driver got back into his vehicle and pulled into the driveway of the residence at 606 East Main Street.
The boys said, when the man was in the driveway, he again exited the vehicle, and this time he was able to get into the back of the SUV. The man allegedly grabbed a dark-colored, short-barreled firearm from the back compartment and held it above his head and yelled profanities at the two boys, they said.
The two boys stated the firearm may have been a shotgun, and they said they were afraid they would be hurt and were still shook up about the incident when to talking to the deputy, according to court papers.
Schultz and other Cedar County law enforcement conducted search warrants for the residence at 606 E. Main St. and the 2011 Silver Ford Escape Limited, registered to Meyers.
During the search, two short-barreled airsoft BB guns were located. In the garage, authorities found one black, short-barreled Airsoft BB gun shotgun with pistol grip and no butt stock with orange tip and one brown AR-15 style short-barrel Airsoft BB gun with pistol grip and no butt stock with a silver tip. Also in the garage was the Silver Ford Escape.
According to court documents, authorities found “in plain view” of the living room multiple pieces of drug paraphernalia and containers containing a waxy substance.
Based on his training and experience, Schultz believed the substance to be THC wax. He later field tested the contents of one of the silicon container at the Cedar County sheriff’s office, and the substance tested positive for THC.
Meyers was arrested and transported to the Cedar County Jail in Hartington. K.H. and K.A. were asked to come to the sheriff’s office, where they were shown both seized airsoft guns. The two boys both said the shotgun Airsoft BB gun was the firearm they saw Meyers allegedly pull out of the car and hold up when he allegedly yelled at them.
Schultz said he asked the boys if they could see the orange tip on the end of the barrel. They said they didn’t see the orange tip and thought it was a real firearm.
———
Meyers was scheduled to appear Monday for both cases. Meismer will reschedule the appearance as circumstances warrant.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.