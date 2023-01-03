Gathering Grounds at 215 Walnut is a ministry of Discovery Church. It provides a space to gather with friends, drink coffee, tea and hot chocolate or enjoy homemade treats. It’s where anyone in the community can gather for care and fellowship.
“We also exist to provide a safe space for individuals temporarily experiencing homelessness while connecting them to the various services in town that exist to give people a ‘hand up’ in hard times,” said Cory Kitch, Discovery Church pastor. “We hope this will ease the burden that other places in town feel when they reach the limits of their abilities to serve these individuals.”
Pastors and various community leaders/city employees have met, discussing a place to help the homeless in Yankton gather and connect with multiple services in the community safely.
“We talked about intentionally making Gathering Grounds a hub for homeless people in Yankton,” says Kitch.
“It was an excellent conversation. We recognize there are no easy answers. However, if we communicate and work together, we can help families facing tough times,” added Jeff Todd, lead pastor at Celebrate Community Church.
The community task force will meet again in January to discuss volunteer training and community involvement.
“With the limited community space Pathways has to offer, it’s difficult to comfortably host a large number of people on site,” said Jesse Bailey, executive director of Pathways Shelter for the Homeless. “While Tier 2 residents can go back to their rooms if needed, Night by Night residents don’t have that option. Pathways’ eventual goal is to include ample community space in future expansion projects, but that doesn’t help with the immediate need. Discovery Church’s Gathering Grounds has graciously offered to meet this need. Still, it will be a community effort to keep this running throughout the year.”
Dana Schmidt, Library Director, added, “We have noticed over the last several months that several individuals, some who were homeless, spent a lot of time at the library. Sometimes they would be there from when we unlocked the doors in the morning until we closed again in the evening. When the weather was extreme — either sweltering in the summer or cold as the winter approached — the number of people that seemed not to have anywhere else to go would increase.
Though everyone is welcome in the library, Schmidt said the limited space is inadequate to accommodate individuals who need a place to go and the library’s regular patrons who want to stop in and spend a little time reading the newspapers, as one example.
“I reached out to Jesse at Pathways, and he contacted the local ministerial group to see if we could come up with another option,” Schmidt said. “This group has been great to work with and enthusiastic about creating another welcoming space in our town.”
Anyone can have a role in caring for people in Yankton experiencing homelessness through Gathering Grounds, whether through donating time, funds, food or cleaning efforts.
Training would be available for the volunteers to equip them to help at Gathering Grounds.
“We want to help people move forward through tough times,” Todd said.
This service is free, thanks to the donations of our generous supporters.
They are open Wednesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
“One goal of our current campaign is to recruit multiple volunteers to allow us to be open six days a week,” Kitch said.
For more information, call the Discovery Church office at 605-689-2211
