Gathering Grounds
Gathering Grounds at 215 Walnut is a ministry of Discovery Church. It provides a space to gather with friends, drink coffee, tea and hot chocolate or enjoy homemade treats. It’s where anyone in the community can gather for care and fellowship.

“We also exist to provide a safe space for individuals temporarily experiencing homelessness while connecting them to the various services in town that exist to give people a ‘hand up’ in hard times,” said Cory Kitch, Discovery Church pastor. “We hope this will ease the burden that other places in town feel when they reach the limits of their abilities to serve these individuals.”

