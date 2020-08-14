The Yankton County Commission is slated to hold its final discussion on a proposed rise in the county’s wheel tax.
Additionally, the board will hear an update on the county’s COVID-19 response, hold the second reading for the adoption of proposed amendments to Article V of the county’s zoning ordinance and discuss changes to the employee handbook.
The commission will also hold executive sessions for litigation, a personnel issue and poor relief.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Seating is limited due to social distancing protocols and a live feed of the meeting is available on the County Commission Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.