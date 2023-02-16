Woman Pleads No Contest, Ordered To Pay Restitution

TYNDALL — A Vermillion woman must pay more than $100,000 in restitution as part of her suspended imposition of sentence for welfare fraud involving the food stamp program and child care services.
Kari Rettig, 46, appeared in court last week in Bon Homme County for sentencing. She pleaded no contest to one count of welfare fraud, a Class 6 felony, with the prosecution dropping the other counts.
As a Class 6 felony, welfare fraud carries a maximum penalty of two years imprisonment and a $4,000 fine.
She was charged with committing the offenses over a seven-year period, from Oct. 12, 2014, through Oct. 12, 2021. She was living in Tabor at the time, which is why charges were filed in Bon Homme County.
She was charged with fraudulently obtaining money and property from the South Dakota Department of Social Services (DSS). She knowingly failed to report income from her house to the DSS, and she also used falsified documents to obtain food stamps and childcare services, according to court documents.
At her sentencing, Rettig was ordered to pay $102,400 to the South Dakota Department of Social Services. She received two years of probation and was ordered to repay Bon Homme County for court-appointed attorney fees and expenses.
She received 60 days in jail, which is waivable if she complies with her probation. If she violates the terms, she would serve two 30-day sentences starting July 1, 2023, and Jan. 1, 2024.
In a related case, charges were dropped against Rettig’s 23-year-old daughter, Elisabeth Gould. The proceedings for the two women were severed, or heard separately.
Gould, represented by Yankton attorney Mike Stevens, had been scheduled for a trial later this year.
Presiding Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering presided over the proceedings. The case took an extended amount of time because of the voluminous number of documents and exhibits, the complicated nature of the information and the change in Rettig’s legal counsel from an attorney to self-representation and then returning to an attorney.
A Bon Homme County grand jury indicted Rettig in October 2021 on eight counts:
• one count of theft by deception, a Class 4 felony;
• one count of offering a forged or fraudulent evidence, a Class 5 felony;
• two counts of welfare fraud, food stamp program, a Class 6 felony;
• two counts of welfare fraud, childcare services, a Class 6 felony;
• two counts of perjury, a Class 6 felony.
In South Dakota, a Class 4 felony carries a maximum sentence of 10 years imprisonment and a $30,000 fine. A Class 5 felony carries a maximum sentence of five years imprisonment and $10,000 fine.
At her arraignment, Rettig pleaded not guilty to all charges. At the start of the case, the state was represented by Wade Reimers, designated as special assistant attorney general and prosecuting attorney.
Last month, the court held a change of plea hearing. Rettig and her attorney, Wanda Howey-Fox, and South Dakota Assistant Attorney General Nolan Welker appeared at the hearing.
On Feb. 7, Rettig appeared for sentencing. The court took into account that Rettig had entered a “no contest” plea for a crime not punishable by life imprisonment and had no felony record, according to documents.
“This court exercises its judicial clemency” under state law, according to documents.
The court suspended the imposition of sentence under the following conditions, including the restitution “payable to the Bon Homme County Clerk of Courts to the benefit of the South Dakota Department of Social Services.”
In the event restitution hasn’t been paid in full by the time Rettig completes the other non-financial requirements of probation, the remaining amount of restitution shall be converted into a civil judgment in favor of the state Department of Social Services.
In addition, Rettig wasn’t required to pay a fine but was assessed $104 to the Bon Homme County Clerk of Courts before becoming eligible for discharge from probation.
Further, Rettig was ordered to pay her court-appointed attorney fees and expenses to the Bon Homme County auditor. Any unpaid fees and expenses will be filed as a lien against the defendant.
Initially, Yankton attorney Wanda Howey-Fox served as defense counsel.
During a June 7, 2022, hearing, Rettig requested to represent herself in court. She sought to retain Howey-Fox as court-appointed standby/advisory counsel. The court approved the request, allowing Howey-Fox to assist Rettig in addressing procedural questions.
The court did place constraints on the arrangement. Howey-Fox could not file documents or otherwise act on Rettig’s behalf. In addition, the attorney would need to sit behind the defendant, not with her at the table.
After finding she was unable to handle the workload by herself, Rettig requested the re-appointment of Howey-Fox as her defense counsel.
