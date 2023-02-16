Woman Pleads No Contest, Ordered To Pay Restitution
Adobe Stock

TYNDALL — A Vermillion woman must pay more than $100,000 in restitution as part of her suspended imposition of sentence for welfare fraud involving the food stamp program and child care services.

Kari Rettig, 46, appeared in court last week in Bon Homme County for sentencing. She pleaded no contest to one count of welfare fraud, a Class 6 felony, with the prosecution dropping the other counts.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.