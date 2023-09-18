The “Murder by the Book” club is reading Janet Evanovich for the Thursday, Sept. 21, meeting, set for 7-9 p.m. at Riverview Reformed Church.
New participants are urged to attend. Those attending may bring something for those attending to snack on while we discuss the various series written. Food comes before reading, at least at “Murder by the Book.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.