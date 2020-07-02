The Yankton County Commission is set to discuss COVID-19 recovery funding during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will also discuss improvements to the women’s jail, appointment of drainage commission members, a South Dakota Transportation Alternatives grant, a Yankton Community Library update and employee handbook updates.
Prior to the regular meeting, a special meeting of the County Commission is set for earlier on Tuesday to discuss the 2021 budget.
Both meetings are to be held in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center with the budget meeting beginning at 9 a.m. and the regular meeting to be held at 6 p.m. Limited seating will be available for each meeting to adhere to social distancing recommendations, and both meetings are going to be streamed live on the County Commission’s Facebook page.
