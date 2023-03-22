IRENE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) says the reconstruction project on S.D. Highway 46, from U.S. Highway 81 to the west edge of the City of Irene, is tentatively scheduled to resume on Monday, April 3. The actual road closure date will depend on weather and snow depth along the project.
Work to be completed during the second year of this two-year project involves full roadway grading, replacement of the four remaining structures, interim surfacing, new signing, and intersection lighting at U.S. Highway 81 and S.D. Highway 46.
