City Mulls Road Plans, Potential Challenges

Road projects in Yankton have faced challenges from outside forces such as weather and a shortage of contractor availability in the past.
However, as officials begin to ask for bids on projects for 2022, they do so with potential COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges such as inflation and supply chain problems in mind.
On Tuesday, Yankton Public Works Director Adam Haberman discussed some of the major street projects planned for Yankton in 2022, including:
• Whiting Drive from Ferdig Avenue to 13th Street.
“That’ll be a complete street reconstruction project,” Haberman said. “The existing concrete on that corridor is failing, so we’re going to replace curb and gutter and the street pavement.”
• 21st Street from Douglas Avenue to Mulberry Street.
“That will just be a pavement replacement, so we’ll remove the existing asphalt, do a little bit of grade work to the gravel base below that and then pour a concrete street pavement section back into place there,” Haberman said.
• West City Limits Road from 8th Street to 9th Street and Summit Street from 15th Street to 21st Street will also be pavement replacement projects.
• Fifth Street from Green Street to Spruce Street.
“That will be a complete street reconstruction project where we’ll remove the existing street pavement, curb and gutter and replace it with new curb and gutter and concrete as well,” Haberman said.
He said there are some potential snags that are well out of the city’s control that could be encountered.
“We’ve heard concrete prices are going to go up,” he said. “We know, also, that contractors are already extremely busy. It’ll be interesting to see how the bids come in when we get them advertised and receive bids.”
He said the city is taking steps to attempt to head off some of these potential speed bumps.
“We have a couple of those projects that are real close to being advertised, so we’re getting them out fairly early,” he said. “We’ll get the rest of them out as soon as we have them prepared to go.”
If bids come in too high on some projects, Haberman said there will be an opportunity for reassessment.
“We may have to adjust the project timing on them if things are coming in high,” he said. “We may have to reprioritize the project list, and a project or two might have to be pushed to the next construction season or the (2024) construction season.”
He said, ideally, the projects slated for 2022 will all be finished by November.
