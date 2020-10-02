Committee Recommends Uses For COVID Funds

PIERRE — A joint legislative committee, which includes District 18 Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), has made recommendations for spending nearly $600 million of uncommitted federal stimulus funds for the pandemic.
Gov. Kristi Noem announced last month she planned to call a special session. On Friday, she signed a resolution officially calling the Legislature into special session Monday (Oct. 5) for the purpose of spending federal stimulus funds in response to COVID-19. Those funds include $1.25 billion through the CARES Act.
Noem called for the one-day session to run from 10 a.m. to midnight. She will address a joint session of the Legislature at 10 a.m., followed by the lawmakers convening in their respective chambers.
The Joint Appropriations Committee, of which Hunhoff is a member, met this week to draft recommendations for the special session. She told the Press & Dakotan that she has worked with COVID-related issues since the legislative session ended last spring.
“The Joint Appropriations Committee’s focus during the interim has been and will continue to be on COVID expenses as they impact state government, business and families in South Dakota,” she said. “The committee’s actions have been on monitoring the federal expenditures and looking toward the next session on what funding needs will be as we face a new normal in South Dakota.”
The committee has been watching the impact of the pandemic, economic recession and unemployment, along with the rate of recovery, Hunhoff said.
“We are monitoring the monthly revenues to the state and assessing what businesses are still not at last year’s activities,” she said.
The committee’s recommendations reflect the current economic climate and the federal laws and guidance for spending the relief funds.
South Dakota has spent or committed about half of the original $1.25 billion. Those obligated funds include $19.6 million for the Human Services Center in Yankton.
Other committed funds include local governments, re-employment insurance fund, K-12 grants, correctional and patrol officers, South Dakota Highway Patrol and Motor Carriers, correctional health care, court service officers and the South Dakota Department of Tourism.
Other committed funds are going toward state government laptops for remote work and security, public and private universities and colleges, Legislature chamber/meeting rooms remote access, other state government and K-12/higher education COVID testing.
South Dakota has approximately $600 million remaining to allocate. The joint committee recommends the unspent and unobligated funds be spent in the following manner:
• $400 million for a small business COVID interruption grant program;
• $40 million for a small nonprofit business COVID interruption grant program;
• $10 million for a small-business start-up program;
• $115 million for grants to community-based health care providers or personal service providers,
• $15 million for acute care in hospitals;
• $2 million for adult education and private non-accredited education;
• $5 million for destination marketing organizations;
• $10 million for housing assistance (rent, utilities, mortgage);
Noem is requested to report to the special interim committee the status of the expenditures of the coronavirus relief fund by the 10th of each month.
She holds the authority to adjust the spending for changing economic conditions, unexpected circumstances or to changes in federal law or governance, provided she informs and seeks the input of the special interim committee as to any such action.
Because of the pandemic, legislators hold the option of attending Monday’s special session remotely or in person. Of the District 18 lawmakers, Sen. Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton) plans to participate remotely, Rep. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) had not made a final decision and Hunhoff’s plans weren’t immediately available.
