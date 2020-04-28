YHS To Hold Virtual Graduation May 17; USD Moves Commencement To October

Yankton High School (YHS) will hold a “virtual” graduation” for its Class of 2020 at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17.
According to a press release issued Tuesday, the public will be able to view the event by going to the Yankton School District (YSD) website — https://www.ysd.k12.sd.us/ — to click the “Recent News” tab and then click the “Virtual Graduation” tab.
Also, the school will ring its victory bell from 2-3 p.m. on May 17. That night, the lights will be turned on at Crane-Youngworth Field, Williams Field and YHS tennis courts to honor the 2020 graduating class.
YSD is also planning to hold a graduation ceremony in the YHS Main Gym at 1 p.m. Sunday, July 26, if allowed by recommendations of the CDC as well as state and local health officials.
Meanwhile, virtual online presentations recognizing Yankton High School students in fine arts, athletics and academics will be released this Thursday to the public via the district website under “Recent News.” Traditionally, YHS holds a special student-recognition night for each of those areas, but this year, all three events were cancelled because of social distancing requirements enacted in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Schools across the United States have been trying out various forms of virtual graduation for their graduating seniors, ranging from video presentation to outdoor graduations with attendees spaced six feet apart. Student reactions have been mixed.
However, prior to making its decisions about graduation events, YSD gave seniors and their families the opportunity to provide their input through an online survey.
“We will have some type of graduation to honor our senior students for their accomplishments,” YSD Superintendent Wayne Kindle previously told the Press & Dakotan. “The input we gather from (the surveys) will help guide decisions made for Graduation.”
Information for the Senior Class of 2020:
• Class Colors — Red and Black
• Class Flower — Iris
• Class Motto — “Our Senior Skip Day went a little too far.”
• Cap & Gown Color — Black
• Tassel Color — Red, White, and Black
———
Meanwhile, the University of South Dakota has announced it will hold its spring commencement this fall.
USD’s Volante student newspaper reported Tuesday that commencement will be held Saturday, Oct. 24, at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion.
In a tweet, USD President Sheila Gestring said, “We look forward to celebrating our students’ accomplishments and providing them with a memorable graduation experience!”
