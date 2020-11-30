Activities Allowances OK’d By Vermillion School Board

VERMILLION — During a special meeting Monday night, the Vermillion School Board agreed to loosen some of the regulations that had been in place in its COVID-19 “Return To School Policy” (RTSP) in areas related to youth and extra-curricular activities.
One of the more significant changes it agreed to Monday is to allow in-school close contact quarantined students to participate in activities if they are wearing masks and other mitigations remain in place.
That wording was offered in motion form by school board member Tim Schwasinger. Earlier in the meeting, he noted that the district is still in an orange, or enhanced, level of COVID-19 alert — a condition that made decisions regarding youth activities particularly difficult.
“I’m on the fence. On the one hand, we have Christmas vacation coming up and I hate to see a spike, but that’s part of how we learn, I guess,” he said earlier in the meeting. “And, in some instances, some people don’t have to participate — even if we allow all of us, they can still make their decisions but we’re allowing them to make that.
“We’ve all heard from people on both sides of the fence and there’s not a right or wrong answer, but people can then use their judgment and make that decision as a family,” Schwasinger said.
Board member Rachel Olson spoke in favor of allowing youth activities.
“If we can allow it for middle school and high school, I think we should allow the same opportunities as long as they’re following our mitigation efforts,” she said.
The board approved a motion allowing youth activities and will re-evaluate this decision in two weeks.
Two weeks ago, infection numbers were increasing in the county and school district at a rate that required district officials to put the enhanced level into effect. This level recognizes that there may be several possible COVID-19 cases in school buildings and that staff and students must closely adhere to safety protocols.
Under the orange alert, school buildings are open, but visitors may be limited and remote learning district-wide may be under consideration. Activity capacities may be further limited, food service may be moved to classrooms, outside volunteers are not allowed in school buildings and outside groups aren’t allowed to use school facilities.
Mask wearing is also required.
Monday night, the board also approved a motion that will limit the total audience capacity at concerts and sporting events to 20 percent of the total seating in Vermillion High School’s gymnasium and performing arts center.
This decision will also be reviewed it two weeks and adjusted if needed.
“We are trying to send the message that we want to continue to find the balance between serving the students’ interests educationally, which includes academics and activities,” said Doug Peterson, school board president, “with the safety for the students and the staff that work with them.”
“Our coaches and advisors are working with our kids diligently on this and I think our kids have a great buy-in on this at this point for the mitigations at this point,” Superintendent Damon Alvey said. “They’ll certainly appreciate this guidance.”
Alvey noted at the start of Monday’s meeting that, as of Monday, there were 10 active cases of COVID-19 in the Vermillion School District’s buildings.
The superintendent said that about half of the district’s students who are in close-contact quarantine are utilizing the in-school quarantine option.
“We’re having many of students who have been exposed in school utilizing the opportunity to stay in school and continue their education,” Alvey said.
