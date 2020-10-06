USD Dean: COVID-19 May Affect SCOTUS Selection

VERMILLION — The coronavirus could derail — or at least complicate —Republican plans for a swift U.S. Supreme Court confirmation, the dean of the University of South Dakota law school believes.
Neil Fulton said the landscape has changed greatly in the nearly two weeks since President Donald Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
The Senate Judiciary Committee still plans its confirmation hearings next week, Fulton said. The committee recommends the nominee to the full Senate to confirm, not to confirm or with no recommendation.
However, two Republican committee members — U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis of North Carolina and Mike Lee of Utah — have tested positive for COVID-19.
“The Judiciary Committee hearings are still on schedule, and the Senate rules adjustments allow remote participation,” Fulton said. “However, committee votes must be taken in person, and if several GOP senators are gone and Democratic senators walk out, the committee will lack a quorum.”
If Coney Barrett’s nomination clears the Judiciary Committee, the outcome could still remain in doubt on the Senate floor, Fulton said.
GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have indicated they believe action on a new Supreme Court justice should wait until after the November election, the dean said.
Their decision, and the possibility of Tillis and Lee remaining unavailable for a floor vote, would leave the motion for approving the new justice short of a majority, he added.
“I think we will have an hour-by-hour monitoring of the health and quarantine status of Republican senators over the next three weeks,” the dean said. “Very little (on the available senators) will be predictable.
FILLED WITH RANCOR
The committee and floor action could be rancorous given the current political climate in Washington.
The timeline from nomination to consideration has run 60-90 days in recent years, Fulton said. The Senate GOP leadership looks to accelerate that timeline for Coney Barrett with her nomination acted on before the election, he added.
The current Supreme Court vacancy leaves the high court with eight members. A 4-4 deadlock means the lower court ruling stands.
“The Supreme Court can simply let the result stand, or they can call the case to be argued again before a full slate of judges,” Fulton said. “That happened most recently with some cases while Justice (Neil) Gorsuch’s nomination was pending, so it is not unprecedented at all.”
Coney Barrett is viewed as fitting the model of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, the dean noted. “She has been favored by conservative legal thinkers for a long time and is an entirely unsurprising choice at this time,” he said.
Coney Barrett would represent a major shift from the liberal Ginsburg and would provide a 6-3 conservative majority on the high court, he said.
Ginsburg, commonly called by her initials “RBG,” was revered by a large number of Americans, particularly women, Fulton said. She provided a model attracting many, especially women, to the legal profession, he added.
“(Her legacy) goes well beyond her Supreme Court service — consider that for a moment,” the dean said. “As a lawyer, she changed the landscape of law and equality for women. Half of all citizens are better off as a result. And she was a cultural icon. You don’t see many Supreme Court justices on T-shirts or getting designated ‘The Notorious’ like she did.”
“She was a trailblazer in the truest sense of the word,” he added.
ELECTION YEAR WRANGLING
When it comes to confirming a Supreme Court nominee in a presidential election year, the two parties are reversing their stances from 2016. Scalia died in February 2016, and the GOP Senate majority refused to hold hearings for Democratic President Barack Obama’s nominee, Judge Merrick Garland, during the election year.
Supreme Court nominations have occurred in past election years, with no unifying principle, Fulton said. It generally comes down to numbers and who holds the majority of votes, he noted. The stakes in the upcoming election remain very high as it could bring a change in the balance of power, he added.
“A nomination this close to an election will be highly combative,” the dean said. “I think it will be damaging to our political process.”
As the Senate minority, Democrats can do very little to stop or slow the current nomination process, Fulton said. The filibuster no longer remains a tool when acting on Supreme Court nominees. In addition, Senate Republicans need only 50 votes to confirm as Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tie-breaking vote.
Fulton doesn’t see the upcoming hearings becoming as acrimonious as the 2018 proceedings for Justice Brett Kavanaugh. “Nothing suggests Judge Barrett has personal conduct issues (like Kavanaugh) that will get litigated in the same fashion,” the dean said.
A MATTER OF FAITH
Some senators might question how Coney Barrett’s Catholic faith could affect her Supreme Court rulings, particularly on Roe v. Wade and other abortion cases.
Some of her previous rulings indicate she would more likely uphold restrictions on abortion access than an outright vote to reverse Roe v. Wade, Fulton said.
The nominee has written academically about Catholic judges and the death penalty, so there is some foundation for those questions regarding her religious beliefs, Fulton said. However, senators must be careful of appearing hostile to her Catholicism, whether intended or not, he said.
“I think more people will be receptive to arguments that Roe should not be overturned or that the ACA should not be struck down than direct questions about a Catholic engaged in public life,” the dean said.
MOVING FORWARD
Coney Barrett was vetted three years ago for a federal judgeship, providing extensive personal and professional information while undergoing a background check, Fulton said. For the Supreme Court nomination, she needs only to update her information, and many senators may already have a sense of whether or not they support her, the dean added.
Her nomination and confirmation process will “absolutely” become a campaign and political issue, Fulton said. President Trump has made Supreme Court justices an issue from the start, and Democrats still upset over Garland’s treatment will see a double standard and the current nomination as “stealing” Ginsburg’s seat, he added.
The timing so close to the November election may drive voter turnout, Fulton said. Any action that follows the election could produce prolonged political issues, he added.
“If Democrats move forward with changes to the makeup of the Supreme Court, the court could become a real issue in future elections — even more than it already is,” he said.
Fulton didn’t want to speculate on Coney Barrett’s future rulings or impact. In some court cases, Supreme Court justices have taken the opposite side than their usual leaning, he noted.
“That is good,” the dean said. “It reflects the independence and openness of justices to consider questions on their merits and not a pre-existing policy positions.”
The recent COVID cases among key GOP senators have added a dramatic new element to the Supreme Court nomination, Fulton said.
“I still think Judge Coney-Barrett’s nomination will be acted on before the election, but it is in significantly greater doubt than at her announcement,” he said. “It is an amazing set of circumstances, proving again that truth is more complex than fiction.”
LEADERSHIP ROLES
Fulton hopes the presence of women on the U.S. Supreme Court will inspire more females to enter law and to ascend to wherever their careers take them.
“I’m proud to say that USD has an amazing tradition of women who have become leaders in the legal profession,” he said. “Their impact has been profound and widespread in the bench, bar, business and politics.”
The presence of more female leadership inspires both young women and men, Fulton said.
“When young women see leaders on the bench, in the Legislature, in corporate boardrooms and in other positions of leadership, they see the possibility for them to follow those examples,” he said. “When young men see that, I think it forces them to resist tendencies to not see women as leaders in their own minds.”
Female leaders inspire all ages, Fulton said.
“Seeing women lead is good for all of us. RBG (Ginsburg) set that example. Generations of USD Law alumnae do the same,” he said. “I am excited about the increased representation of women in our classes and their futures.”
