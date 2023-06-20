100 Years Ago
Thursday, June 21, 1923
• The marriage of Miss Lorena Fantle, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W. J. Fantle, and Harold Levenger, of Memphis, Tenn., will take place at 6:30 o’clock this evening at the home of the bride’s parents, 1301 Douglas Avenue. The ceremony will be performed by the bridegroom’s brother, the Rabbi Lee J. Levenger, of Wilmington, Del. Miss Marion Fantle, the bride’s sister, will be bridesmaid and her brother, Willard Fantle, will act as best man. Following the ceremony a dinner dance will be given at the Masonic temple in honor of the bride.
• Yankton police officers were notified by telephone last night that an automobile party was run into just this side of Vermillion last evening by a car driven by two young men, the auto being equipped with a Yankton plate. The offenders drove off without stopping to determine the extent of damage caused and the injured persons asked their arrest here if they could be found. The boys drove a Mitchell car of the chummy roadster body type. The people in the Vermillion car were reported to have suffered some injuries and the machine was so badly damaged that it was necessary for some of the party to walk into Vermillion for assistance.
75 Years Ago
Monday, June 21, 1948
• The Yankton acquaintance committee of the Chamber of Commerce this morning urged Yankton people to attend the celebration being held in Lesterville this weekend to herald the opening of their new lighted baseball field. The celebration will run for three nights commencing Friday, June 25 and continuing through Sunday evening, June 27.
• The first unit of Tyndall’s new community hospital has been completed and was opened for public inspection Sunday with a large number of visitors calling at the institution during open-house hours from two to six o’clock.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, June 21, 1973
• Marty Gross, the outstanding playmaking guard on last winter’s Yankton Buck basketball team, has had a sudden change of plans and will attend the University of Jacksonville, Fla., on a basketball scholarship next fall. He had intended to enroll at Yankton College and play for coach Ron Bertsch’s Greyhounds, but about three weeks ago he was contacted by new Dolphin head coach Bob Gottlieb, who arranged to fly him to the Jacksonville campus and subsequently offered him the scholarship.
• Dedication ceremonies for the Yankton Sioux Tribe Industrial Park will be at 1 p.m. Saturday to note the first major completion of steps for industry on the reservation. The facilities on the south edge of Wagner were developed and built with a $600,000 public works grant. Included in the park are about 500,000 square feet of space, an independent water supply and treatment plant, new water line, a new sanitary sewer and an aerated lagoon north of Wagner.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, June 21, 1998
• No paper
