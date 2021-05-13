• Monday-Friday — 5 a.m.-7 p.m.
• Saturday-Sunday — 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Note: The Summit Activities Center will be closed Monday, May 31, in observance of Memorial Day.
For further information, call 668-5234 or stop by the Summit Activities Center at 1801 Summit Street.
