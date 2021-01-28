Cases Disposed:
Jan. 9-15, 2021
Nicholas Thomas Kurtenbach, 1209 W. 15th St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James G. Meiers, Avon; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
David Lee Burton, Dover Pope, Ark.; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kobie Eben Jones Borgman, Wakonda; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Eric Dwayne Clayton, 505 Burleigh, Yankton; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $596.50; Jail sentence of 31 days with 31 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $1,717.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 31 days credit; Habitual offender-3+ prior-crime of violence; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Distribute/possess w/intent to distribute less ½ oz. marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Distribute/possess w/intent to distribute less ½ oz. marijuana; Recharged by indictment; Possess two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by indictment; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by indictment; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by indictment.
Kieren Dawson Luellman, 2800 Arlington Ave., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Melissa Pearson, 2706 Van Eps Dr., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Brook Shae Woehl, 4517 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Sarah Rae Rockne, 803 E. 12th St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Randy D. Hooker, Humphrey, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $1,217.50.
Judy Halle, Lincoln, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Julieann Katrina Milk, 2400 Douglas Lot #3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Cassaundra Elizabeth Sherod, 807 Burleigh St., Yankton; Fail to give accurate information for registration; $132.50.
Ethan Alexander Wishon, Mission Hill; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Miranda Elizabeth Schulte, 513 Mulberry St., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Nicholas A. Peterson, Ponca, Neb.; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Jeffrey E. Polk, Springfield; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Robert B. Moore, Homeless, Yankton; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Dismissed by prosecutor; Interference with emergency communications; Dismissed by prosecutor.
John Thomas Bryant; Salem; Overweight on axle; $272.50.
Ismael Ernesto Antigua, 2010 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Terry Hausman, 908 Burleigh St., Yankton; Operate motorboat without proper lights; $112.50.
Ty Jacob Richard Whipple, 1200 W. 30th St., Apt. 303, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Randy Joe Garry, Dolton; Overweight on axle; $236.50.
Jerome James Palacio, 408 Burleigh St. #3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Theron Bigeagle, Fort Thompson; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Randolph Cooper Greeley, 2912 Lakeview Dr., Apt. 2, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Michael Joseph Kuchta, 701 E. 17th St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Joseph Don Garcia, Vermillion; Seat belt violation; $25.
Forrest Timothy Camp, 1206 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Failure to appear-misdemeanor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Lemi Williams III, Gainesville, Ga.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Dustin Wade Uehling, 507 West 20th St., #209, Yankton; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Alex Scott Thomas, 811 Picotte St. #1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christopher Johnson, 703 W. 15th St., Yankton; Driving under influencel-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Christina A. Fultor, Sidney, Neb.; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Ryan Rodriquez, Omaha, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tami Jo Sprigler, Wakonda; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Salado M. Idiris, Kent. Wash.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Tyler Joseph Rauscher, 1307 Burleigh St., Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Allan Duane Earl, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Thomas Gustav Olson, Tabor; No driver’s license; $132.50.
Justin Miles Haigh, 44505 Lane Rd., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Tina Adele Kennebeckflood, 101 Karen Ave., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Evan Lee White, 906 Walnut St. #1, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Reagan Mavis Feight Kolberg, 31102 435th Ave., Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michelle Footit, Avon; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Forrest Timothy Camp, 1206 Whiting Drive, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Shenona Banks, 1305 W. 8th St., Apt. 10, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Jeffrey M. Green 213 W. 10th St., Yankton; Vicious animal; $126.50.
Samantha Franklin, 500 Douglas Ave., Apt. 9, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Shawn Patrick Lee, Bagley, Minn.; Operation vehicle driving privileges suspended, revoked; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joey Thomas Coulson, 613 Locust Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Erik Espinosa, Laredo, Tex.; Fishing without license-non-resident; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Julieann Milk, 2400 Douglas, Lot #3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Michael William Brister, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 201, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Elizabeth Ona Marie Black Bull, Wagner; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Ashley R. Brown, Sioux Falls; Boat-reasonable speed/disturbance; $122.50.
Nellis Bryan Hoing, Kimball; Seat belt violation; $25.
Tucker Bahm, 610 Maple St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Jesse David Vanheel, Watertown; Overweight on axle; $182.50; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Andrew Wilson Kirkland, Dallas, Tex.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
David Wayne Little, 119 Juniper Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Jeremiah Denney, Niobrara, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50.
Aaron Robert Marek, 1409 Ash St., Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $669.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 year with 4 years suspended and 10 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
