City Revenue Dips

A COVID-19 pandemic economy is once again impacting Yankton’s sales tax numbers.
However, not all numbers in the city are looking bad.
For the month of October, the city saw revenues down -2.72% from the same month last year.
Thanks in part to a solid beginning to the year and a lively summer, however, the city is still up 1.64% on the year — a departure from the flat growth expected going into the year.
City Finance Officer Al Viereck told the Press & Dakotan that retail is helping keep the city above water.
“We‘re at least confident that we’re still hanging in there pretty good,” Viereck said. “I do a breakout of some categories, and retail/trade is our strong suit. We have over 60% of our sales tax coming in on retail/trade, and the retail/trade for the month was up almost 8% — 7.98% — so that shows we’re doing real well on retail sales.”
He said that the other categories were down.
“What it reflects is our economy is tight and we are in a depressed economy, but the good news is the retail is really holding up strong,” he said.
While retail has acted as a buoy to help keep Yankton above water, tourism is seeing its post-season slowdown.
In October, the BBB (bed, board and booze) tax saw revenues off 0.50% from what they had been last year. Overall, the city is down -5.14% on the year in this area, recovering somewhat from May when the city was down -7.16% cumulatively.
While coming off a robust summer that saw the city top $1 million revenue in July, Viereck said Tuesday’s news wasn’t necessarily unexpected.
“This is the time of the year when the other industries slow down anyway,” he said. “The key is retail/trade, and hopefully it’s going to be strong yet.
He said that whether or not the trend continues into the New Year and beyond depends on what happens with the pandemic.
“That’s certainly up in the air,” he said. “It sounds like there’s some positive news about vaccines and treatment, but all of that is anywhere from four to six months out yet. I have a feeling it’s going to be a tight stretch yet. I’m just hopeful the retail end will hold up.”
In the meantime, mixed results apply to much of the rest of the state, as well.
Among the Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion, six are currently in negative territory on the year.
The worst is Rapid City (-1.44% on the year) while Vermillion is down -1.44% on the year.
At the other end of the spectrum, Aberdeen continues to have a big year for sales tax revenue, up 19.85% on the year. Its nearest competition is Spearfish, up 6.18% on the year.
