The Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s regional Lewis and Clark Tour kick-started Sunday evening at Minerva’s in Yankton with a “welcome night” presentation.
The VMCCA was founded in 1938, and has roughly 4,000 members, according to club president Ray Maxfield.
“It’s 2,000 (households) of the most dedicated car owners around,” he said. “You’ll see some fantastic cars and think to yourself, ‘I would drive that car on this tour,’ but we are all in this thing for fellowship, relationship, friendship.”
The club hosts national, regional and local tours every year, in which people come together for cars and fellowship.
The Lewis and Clark Tour is a regional tour that has nine different stages. The tour follows the Missouri River as Lewis and Clark did from 1804-1806. Ken Gunderson, a member of the VMCCA, was the driving force behind the idea for the Lewis and Clark Tour.
Each year features a different section of the trip, and the fourth installment of the tour is taking place in South Dakota this week. The 44 cars, totaling 86 members, started in Yankton Monday and will wrap up the tour in Mobridge Friday. In total, members from 20 states are present for the tour.
Monday, members visited the Gavins Point Dam and went fishing at the Missouri River. The tour will make stops at points of interest each day, driving the backroads as near to the river as they can until they ultimately reach Mobridge Friday.
This stage of the tour is hosted by the Gold Dust Chapter, based in the Black Hills. The Gold Dust Chapter, one of many within the Plains and Mountains Region of the VMCCA, got its name from the gold rush of the Black Hills, according to Jim Johnson, one of the ranking members of the Gold Dust Chapter.
He and his wife Judy were driving forces in the planning and execution of the South Dakota portion of the Lewis and Clark Tour. The tour was originally scheduled for 2020, but the decision was made to move the tour to 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
“Jim and Judy did this thing,” Maxfield said. “They knew it right away, they said, ‘We can do this, we can hold off a year and we can make this work.’ It takes a lot of dedication and didn’t take much encouragement. It just took a lot of dedication and enthusiasm from people like Jim and Judy.”
Speakers at the kick-off event Sunday included Maxfield, Jim and Judy Johnson and Yankton’s Jay Gravholt, tourism director with the Yankton Chamber of Commerce. A silent auction started, with the funds going towards the VMCCA National Scholarship Fund; it will wrap up in Mobridge Friday.
Historian Steve Fitzgerald also spoke Sunday about the experiences of Lewis and Clark during their 51 days in South Dakota.
Next year’s tour will take place in Montana.
In order to attend the VMCCA’s national and regional events, one has to be a member to partake. For local events, members often invite friends to join them, Maxfield said.
“We do little taglines all of the time, like ‘Tour with the VMCCA wherever the road leads to friendships, wherever it leads to adventures’ and that’s really true,” Maxfield said. “Friendships are probably the biggest thing that happens.”
Follow @BaileyZubke on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.