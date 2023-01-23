100 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 24, 1923
• Last night’s drop in temperature served to seal up the river some, strengthening the ice which was threatening a break under the warm weather conditions, and officials at the bridge company offices were today taking a more optimistic view of the possibility of finishing up their job without hampering river conditions. The storm flag was welcomed as a favorable sign by workers at the bridge site.
• After a warmly fought contest, the lower house of the Nebraska legislature passed an anti-Ku Klux Klan measure by a vote of 65 to 34. The bill bars secret meetings of the klan, the carrying out of threats or masked invasions.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, January 24, 1948
• Fortunate circumstances helped to avert a disaster which could have wiped out the entire town of Utica during Friday’s costly fire which consumed the Sorenson blacksmith shop and the Z.C.B.J. hall when the town’s water supply failed, Yankton Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer observed while telling of the fire-fighting job which called departments from Yankton and Tabor to the neighboring village. “I’m convinced that we could have saved most of the hall if water had been available when our fire truck arrived at Utica,” Bauer said. “When we got there, the side of the building had just started to burn. With no other water in sight, we had to conserve what water we had on the fire truck to keep the blaze from spreading to the nearby Smith lumber yard.”
• A sudden heart attack proved fatal about 7:00 o’clock this morning for John W. Stuelpnagel, for many years one of Yankton’s leading business men, and founder of a poultry packing and cold storage company here bearing his name. He would have been 72 years of age next April.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, January 24, 1973
• At the end of 1972 both total deposits and savings in Yankton banks were at all-time highs, as they have been at the end of each year for many years, and a new high was also reached in Yankton Savings and Loan Association share accounts. The total deposits in Yankton banks reached $58,763,471.90, as compared with $50,292,767.17 on Dec. 31, 1971, or a gain of $8,470,704.73.
• The Yankton Post Office will be closed Thursday, which will be observed as a holiday by the U.S. Postal Service throughout the nation in observance of the Day of Mourning for former President Lyndon B. Johnson. Marion Nash, Yankton postmaster, said there will be no delivery on rural or city routes Thursday and no window service.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, January 24, 1998
• Many who knew Tiffany Dutcher now have an image of courage. Tiffany’s song of life was too short with dark undertones from the cancer that pursued and finally overtook her Thursday, after sitting up to hug her mom goodbye, she died peacefully in her bed at her family’s Yankton home. She was 14.
• Despite the absence of two top hitters, the Yankton Gazelles volleyball team improved to 18-1 with a 15-11, 15-11 win over Brookings Thursday. The Gazelles were without Annie Carey, who sprained her ankle Wednesday, and Ann Mitties, who remains out with illness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.