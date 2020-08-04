Change In The Air For County Zoning

Potential agriculture zoning changes more than a year in the making are before the County Commission.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Yankton County Commission held its first reading and gathered public feedback for proposed changes to Article V of the zoning ordinance.
One of those changes concerns the size of certain classes of CAFOs:
• Class F — 50-199 animal units (previously 1-299 units).
• Class E — 200-499 animal units (previously 300-999).
• Class D — 500-1,999 animal units (previously 1,000-1,999).
Additionally, new setback regulations would be implemented as part of the proposal.
Former Yankton County Commissioner Bruce Jensen spoke in favor of the proposed changes.
“We’ve got to watch our environment and our water tables,” Jensen said. “I don’t think a quarter of a mile (setback) is out of the ordinary.”
He said if the commission won’t make the changes, he’s willing to help turn the decision over to the voters of Yankton County.
“You can procrastinate as long as you want,” he said. “But when you make a decision, if it’s not the right decision, I’ll take a petition out and we’ll have a vote.”
John Gunderson questioned the timing of the proposed changes.
“This discussion is also going on in a time of pandemic where people have been really unable to attend meetings or are trying to watch things on internet connections that have been sketchy at times,” Gunderson said. “I really question what the need and the rush of doing this now is.”
Planning Commission Chairperson Kristi Schultz also spoke during the meeting, saying that the changes were hardly rushed.
“Some people are under the misconception that there was a rush,” Schultz said. “We’ve been working on this almost 18 months and we have been working as a group on the Planning and Zoning board to try to come to a consensus.”
She added that the changes won’t please everyone.
“I realize that this is not a perfect document in many people’s eyes,” she said. “There are things about changes that I’m not entirely comfortable with. The thing about working together, as a group, is that when a true compromise has been done, no person is entirely happy.”
Schultz also said that the proposed changes do not apply to existing CAFOs.
“Those will be grandfathered in,” she said. “I realize that change is always scary, but we have been working on this for a very long time.”
Being the first reading of the ordinance changes, no action was taken Tuesday night. The second reading will be held at the board’s next meeting Aug. 18.
In other business Tuesday, the board:
•Commissioner Gary Swensen proposed turning the Johnson Bridge into a cars-only bridge. He made a motion that died for lack of a second.
• Took feedback on proposed changes to the county’s wheel tax.
• Approved three conditional-use permits.
• Discussed proposed changes to the county’s employee handbook.
• Jensen also spoke earlier in the meeting about the County Commission’s onus to be careful on what it’s doing during the pandemic and raised concerns about township incomes and taxation returns on CAFOs.
To view all of the proposed zoning changes discussed Tuesday night, visit https://intuviosolutions.blob.core.windows.net/templator-uploads/Uploads/documents/25/Agenda%20Items%2011%20thru%2019%208-4-2020.pdf.
