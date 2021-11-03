A Slice Of Assistance

A recent donation to Yankton’s River City Domestic Violence Center (RCDVC) came from an unusual source.
Last week, Brian Foley, the cultural activities coordinator for Mike Durfee State Prison (MDSP) in Springfield, presented a check to RCDVC staff for a donation of $3,362 from the prison inmates.
RCDVC provides a safe haven for victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, human trafficking and child abuse, and works to break the cycle of trauma.
The prison fundraiser was started in 2011, said Foley, who has only been in charge of it since 2018. Inmates order certain foods from Pizza Ranch, which fulfills and delivers the bulk order, setting aside a portion of the proceeds for a designated charity.
Over the years, donations have gone to various area non-profits, including United Way, Yankton Special Olympics, Heartland Humane Society, the Bon Homme Back Pack Program, the Yankton VFW and the Bon Homme Food Pantry, Foley told the Press & Dakotan.
Usually, inmates suggest non-profit organizations to donate to, but this year, Foley said he wanted to find a way to give back to the community.
“A lot of these guys in here are in for domestic and different issues like that,” he said. “What I did was contact A Child’s Voice.”
A Child’s Voice is often called in by law enforcement to interview children in instances of suspected abuse, including sexual abuse. A representative from A Child’s Voice recommended that the prison consider donating to RCDVC.
After trying different ways to raise the money, including cooking the food at the prison, organizers settled on Pizza Ranch for the quarterly fundraisers, Foley said.
“Our chow hall just can’t handle it,” he said. “At Pizza Ranch, they do it just an outstanding job for us and they love doing it, for some reason.”
The order is usually cranked out in about a day and is then delivered hot, with free extras for prison staff he said.
“For this particular fundraiser, (inmates) can each buy two pizzas plus one chicken strip,” he said. “Each of those items is a $2 donation to the charity that’s chosen.”
This year’s order was $16,181 and includes 553 chicken strips and about 1,100 pizzas, which are set to be delivered next week, Foley said.
Since 2011, the inmates have spent more than $300,000, with $50,000 going to the selected charities. The money spent comes from prison jobs, as well as from family and loved ones, he said.
“For three years now, this has been a wonderful aspect of my job,” Foley said, noting that working in a prison involves dealing with a lot of negativity. “To be in a position where I can reach out to the community and do these donations is fun. It’s a positive thing.”
