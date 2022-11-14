Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 17F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: November 14, 2022 @ 11:03 pm
Pound Count
Yankton Animal Control has several pets looking for their owner. If you are missing your cat or dog, call dispatch at 605-668-5210. If you wish to adopt an animal, contact Heartland Humane Society at 605-664-4244.
Daily Record Policy
The Press & Dakotan publishes police and sheriff reports as a public service to its readers. It is important to remember that an arrest should not imply guilt and that every person is presumed innocent until proven otherwise. When juveniles are released from jail, it is into the care of a parent or guardian.
It is the policy of the Press & Dakotan to publish all names made available in the police and court reports. There are no exceptions.
Arrests
• Wesley Talkington, 30, Sioux Falls, was arrested Thursday on a parole hold.
• Justin Olson, 39, Vermillion, was arrested Thursday on two warrants for failure to appear.
• Taylor Dominguez, 35, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a court hold.
• Jasmin Samuels, 39, Yankton, was arrested Thursday on a warrant for failure to appear.
• Shalyn Dick, 33, Vermillion, was booked Thursday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Felipe Bernie, 34, Yankton, was arrested Saturday for simple assault (domestic).
• Taurino Valdivieso Perez, 64, Norfolk, Neb., was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Matthew Kremlacek, 31, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for reckless driving and driving under the influence.
• Adam Uken, 49, Tabor, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for failure to appear and on a facility hold for the Bon Homme County Sheriff’s Office.
• Yosmey Martinez Acosta, 42, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant.
• Tyler Mutchler, 34, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on an unspecified warrant.
• Tyler Hudson, 20, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for purchase, possession or consumption of alcohol by a minor; and simple assault (domestic).
• Tatum Draskovic, 27, Yankton, was arrested Monday for simple assault, intentional damage to property ($400 or less)/third-degree vandalism and on two warrants for failure to appear.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.