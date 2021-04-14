The Riverboat Days Board of Directors will hold its annual public meeting to discuss the event for 2021 at 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, at the Fryin’ Pan Restaurant in Yankton.
Anyone attending is asked to wear a mask and/or maintain social distancing guidelines.
The public meeting will be followed by a closed-door board meeting.
