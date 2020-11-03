“Exceptional.”
That’s the word a group of Yankton County poll workers used to describe the voter turnout at the end of Tuesday’s general election.
Yankton County surpassed a 70% voter turnout with a strong showing of both absentee and Election Day voters. Other counties reported similar strong showings.
In the end, the South Dakota Legislature will see new faces — or familiar faces in new places.
As of press time, District 17 Sen. Art Rusch of Vermillion was leading in his bid for re-election. Meanwhile, the District 17 House race remained a tightly contested affair for the two open seats.
In the District 18 Senate seat, Republican Jean Hunhoff of Yankton was leading Democrat Jordan Foos of Yankton. If she holds on to win, she will return to Pierre for another two-year term — this time in the Senate after serving in the House.
In the District 18 House race, Republican Mike Stevens and Democrat Ryan Cwach, both of Yankton, ran uncontested for two-year terms. Cwach is an incumbent while Stevens formerly served in the Legislature.
In District 21, both the Senate and House were guaranteed changes.
In two municipal ballot measures, Vermillion voters approved a home rule charter, while Pickstown voters rejected a change in the town’s ordinance for unattached garages and sheds.
The following is a roundup of a number of races and ballot measures in southeast South Dakota. Results from northeast Nebraska were not available at press time and can be found online at www.yankton.net.
SOUTH DAKOTA LEGISLATURE
• DISTRICT 17: This district consists of Clay and Turner counties.
In the Senate race, voters will elect one candidate for a two-year term. With 11 of 15 precincts reporting, Republican incumbent Art Rusch of Vermillion was leading with 4,634 votes, followed by Democrat Ailee Johns of Vermillion with 2,105 and Libertarian Gregory Baldwin of Wakonda with 318.
In the House race, Republicans Sydney Davis of Burbank and Richard Vasgaard of Centerville were leading for the two seats with 3,927 and 3,718 votes, respectively. They were followed by Democrats Al Leber and Caitlin Collier, both of Vermillion, with a respective 2,318 and 2,060.
Two new House members are guaranteed. Republican incumbent Nancy Rasmussen of Hurley ran for the Senate and narrowly lost the GOP primary to Rusch. The other incumbent, Democrat Ray Ring of Vermillion, was term limited and could not run again for the House. He chose not to run for the Senate.
• DISTRICT 21: This district consists of Charles Mix, Gregory and Tripp counties and a portion of Bon Homme County.
In the Senate race, a new face is guaranteed as Republican incumbent Rocky Blare of Ideal gave up his Senate seat and instead is seeking to win one of the two House eats.
In the Senate race, 25 of 31 precincts were reporting with Republican Erin Tobin of Winner was leading Democrat Dan Kerner Andersson of Burke 4,424-1,413 for the two-year term.
Tobin earned her spot in the general election by winning the GOP primary over Lee Qualm of Platte, who had given up his House seat to run for the Senate.
In the House race, Republicans Blare and Caleb Finck of Tripp were leading for the two seats with 3,692 and 2,848 votes, respectively. Democrat Jessica Hegge of Platte was trailing with 1,910 votes.
COUNTY, CITY ELECTIONS
At the local level, county commission races were decided in Bon Homme and Clay counties while city elections were held in Vermillion and Pickstown.
• BON HOMME: Voters decided two county commission races.
In District 2, voters chose Republican challenger Ed Van Gerpen of Avon over Democratic incumbent Bruce Voigt of Avon 336-285.
In District 4, Republican Jason Kokes of Tabor defeated Democrat Terry Sestak of Tabor 403-174 for the open seat. Incumbent John Hauck didn’t run for re-election.
• CHARLES MIX: No county races were held as races were uncontested.
In the Pickstown municipal election, voters rejected an ordinance that would have changed the maximum height, side wall height, and square footage of unattached garages/sheds. The vote was 47 yes, 67 no and one blank ballot. The 115 votes cast represented a 62.5% turnout of 184 registered voters, according to Finance Officer Carol Berndt.
• CLAY COUNTY: The lone race found six candidates running for three open at-large seats. With three of seven precincts reporting, the vote totals were Republican Travis Mockler of Centerville 1,312; Democrat Richard Hammond of Vermillion 1,259; Democrat Elizabeth “Betty” Smith of Vermillion 1,256; Democrat Mark Winegar of Vermillion 1,176; Republican James Bohnsack of Vermillion 849; and independent Glenn Pulse of Vermillion 569.
In a separate municipal election, Vermillion voters were approving the adoption of a home rule charter by a 991-604 margin with two of four precincts reporting.
——
Follow the Press & Dakotan for election coverage online, on social media and in print.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.