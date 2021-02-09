100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 10, 1921
• Illustrated folders setting forth the resources, opportunities, possibilities and future of Yankton, the “City of Opportunity” are being sent out by the Chamber of Commerce as one phase of a campaign designed to carry the gospel of a bigger and better Yankton into all parts of the country and state.
• The women debaters of Yankton College have been making final preparations this week to meet collegiate teams from Dakota Wesleyan and Sioux Falls tomorrow night. The question chosen by the South Dakota association this year concerns the consolidation of rural schools.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 10, 1946
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 10, 1971
• Mrs. Clarence Vlasak, Tabor, northwestern divisional national vice president of the American Legion Auxiliary, will be attending the annual Women’s Forum on National Security in Washington D.C., Feb. 14, 15 and 16.
• The First Annual Missouri Valley Model United Nations will be hosted by Yankton College, March 6.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, February 10, 1996
• Spring came early for Yankton residents Friday when a high temperature of 67 was recorded. The balmy spring like day broke a record of 62 degrees set in 1954.
• Jim Jensen, owner of Jimmy J’s bar in Yankton, has drafted a proposal allowing him to open his business to 14-20-year-olds on Friday nights for dances, complete with live music, food and games. The idea has sparked a chain reaction of comment and criticism in Yankton.
