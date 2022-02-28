PIERRE —Gov. Kristi Noem has joined fitness icon Jake “Body by Jake” Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), in launching the 2022 DON’T QUIT! campaign for South Dakota schools.
The NFGFC will deliver a state-of-the-art DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center to three elementary or middle schools selected from nominations. School nominations will be accepted starting today and the deadline to submit nominations is Wednesday, March 16, 2022.
“Healthy families make strong families and strong families build healthy communities. Thank you to Jake and his foundation for bringing the DON’T QUIT! campaign to South Dakota,” said Noem. “Programs like DON’T QUIT! help children to make better choices that will strengthen their bodies and their minds. I encourage every elementary and middle school in our great state to nominate their school today for this incredible opportunity.”
Nominations may be made at https://natgovfit.org/nominate-your-school/; click on your state seal or use this link to download the short application.
“Childhood obesity is a serious problem that can follow a child into adulthood. It’s inspiring to see elected leaders like Gov. Kristi Noem champion my vision by jumping on board and welcoming us into the great state of South Dakota,” said Steinfeld. "Every governor we’ve partnered with recognizes that childhood obesity is neither a Democratic nor Republican issue, it’s a kids’ issue. Our kids are our most precious resource and by providing them with a strong foundation in health and fitness, we can feel confident that they’ll excel beyond their wildest dreams."
DON’T QUIT! Fitness Centers have been delivered to 38 states plus Washington, DC. In 2022, the council is adding four more states to its DON’T QUIT! family, including South Dakota. Steinfeld witnessed firsthand the positive impact these fitness centers have on students and communities. By providing schools with the tools and inspiration, the communities will be amazed at the changes that take place. According to the council, not only are schools seeing increased academic scores but they are also seeing self-esteem skyrocket.
Each fitness center is financed through public/private partnerships with companies like The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding. MyFitnessStore.com provides the fitness equipment. The foundation’s goal is to build a nation of the fittest, healthiest kids in the world.
Physical activity and exercise are shown to help prevent and treat more than 40 chronic diseases, enhance individual health and quality of life, and reduce health care costs. In schools, studies show that physical activity improves academic achievement, increases confidence and self-esteem, reduces discipline problems, cuts absenteeism, and fosters better interpersonal relationships.
For information about the NFGFC or to download a nomination form, visit www.natgovfit.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.