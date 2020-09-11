MMU Opens Fall Theater Season With Spring Play

Finally, after being postponed by COVID last spring, Mount Marty University’s production of “I Hate Hamlet” will hit the stage next week.
The show is set for 7:30 p.m. from Sept. 17-19 at the Marian Auditorium and 2 p.m. Sept. 20. To promote the safety and wellbeing of the audience, the performers and the community, new safety measures have been implemented at Marian Auditorium that include social distancing, temperature checks, required use of masks and general admission seating options only.
The MMU production was originally slated to run in March, but was cancelled when the college shut down at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was roughly two weeks before ‘I Hate Hamlet’ was supposed to open, so we just put everything on hold like everybody else,” Henrickson said. “In the summer, I asked, ‘What are things going to look like in the theater?’”
A conversation with University President Marc Long resulted in a plan to move forward with live theater performances once school began.
The comedy “I Hate Hamlet” by Paul Rudnick tells the story of a Los Angeles-based television actor making his New York stage debut at a Shakespeare in the Park performance of “Hamlet.” He also finds himself living in the former home of the late actor John Barrymore.
“John Barrymore was considered to be the greatest American ‘Hamlet,’ actor,” Andrew Henrickson, the production’s Director and Associate Professor of Theater at MMU, told the Press & Dakotan. “Rudnick actually spent time in New York, and he lived in this place and became enthralled with Barrymore.”
The premise of the play is that the ghost of Barrymore helps the under-confident actor with advice on everything from playing Hamlet to getting the girl.
“It’s very theatrical; there are sword fights and a fair amount of special effects,” Henrickson said. “It’s a comedy; they make fun of acting and theater; there’s a lot of physical humor; and there is a lot of wordplay humor.”
There is also a touch of language and some sexual innuendo, which gives the play a PG-13 rating, he said.
Over the summer, Henrickson reached out to the cast to see if they would still be available for the fall, and all but two were.
Shiann Hansen, who was originally cast in the role of the girlfriend, Deidre, graduated last spring and is currently teaching out of the area. That role has been recast with Samantha Soukup of Tyndall now playing Deidre.
Alanna Binder, who also graduated and is teaching out of the area, was replaced as stage manager by Rachel Flynn of Stillwater, Minnesota.
The cast of six also includes Daniel Roche of Norfolk, Nebraska, as L.A. TV actor Andrew Rally; Joseph Stibral, a nursing student from Yankton, as Barrymore’s ghost; performing arts major Quinn Fargo of Gayville as Gary Peter Lefkowitz, the L.A. agent; Katie Fargo as Lillian Troy, the New York agent and Jessica Warnke of Omaha, Nebraska, as real estate agent Felicia Dantine.
Design and technical direction is by James Hovland Jr. and costumes are by Dawn Ferris.
“It’s pure entertainment,” Henrickson said. “It’s one of those ‘You come; we serve it up and you enjoy it.’”
For more call 605-668-1234, order online at www.mountmarty.edu/boxoffice or email your requests to mmuboxoffice@mountmarty.edu.
