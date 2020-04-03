The Yankton County Commission will have a focus on the COVID-19 pandemic during its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board will discuss a County Health Board declaration and receive an update from the COVID-19 task force.
Additionally, the board will hear presentations on health insurance as well as discuss the ambulance task force report, floodplain development permits and zoning enforcement updates.
The board has also scheduled an executive session regarding litigation.
The Yankton County Commission meeting is set for 6 p.m. and will have digital attendance options which will be announced Monday. Limited seating will also be available at the Yankton County Government Center, as per social distancing rules.
