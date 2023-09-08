It’s looking a lot less dry out there.
The county line-up on the north side of the Missouri River corridor — Bon Homme, Yankton, and Clay — are each sitting squarely in a D0-Abnormally Dry drought rating, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Drought ratings range from D0 to D4-Exceptional Drought.
On the Nebraska side of the river, there are certainly serious drought conditions occurring but not as dire as earlier this summer. In Knox County, 46% of the land area is in a D2-Severe Drought and 41% in a D1-Moderate Drought. Only 1% of Cedar County is experiencing a D3-Extreme Drought with 35% in a D1 drought, and 14% in a D2 drought. In Dixon County, 34% of the land area is in a D3 drought, 24% in D2, and 18% in D1.
Soil moisture appears to be looking up. However, the U.S. Drought Outlook forecasts a deepening drought for the Yankton area through at least the end of November.
Here, at our little farm, the pasture finally gave up during a string of excessive heat warnings in mid-August.
I didn’t think our pasture fared too poorly during a similarly hot week in July. The grass was much shorter than typical but still greening up between grazing.
We do managed grazing, so livestock are only on each paddock for a set amount of time before they’re moved to the next paddock; each paddock then gets a measured amount of time to rest and regrow. We don’t irrigate our pastures, though, so each paddock’s recovery relied on what rain we got or not. Some of our paddocks are better-producing than others anyway.
About two days into this past week’s excessive heat warning, I noted that the grass that was supposed to be in the “rest and regrow” stage of our managed-grazing system had turned brown. Upon further investigation, I even saw a few spots of bare ground in one of the paddocks. Granted, this paddock is not one of our top grass producers, but the bare ground was alarming.
I felt like I was watching the death of part of our farm in real time.
We can typically rely on our pastures to provide the forage our livestock need until mid-December. This year, we severely reduced the number of animals on our pasture the fourth week into that hot, mid-August week. I was sad to see them go, but grazing animals need something to graze during the grazing season. It is an unwise business decision for us to feed purchased forage longer than over the winter.
The next night, the skies opened up and dumped 1.9 inches of rain on us. Already the next morning, while still very short, the grass in the brown paddocks had started to green up again. I’m hopeful that we will have enough pasture to keep the remaining animals on through the end of the growing season. I’m hopeful that we will at least break even.
This year has definitely been a year when we’ve all been reminded that God is still in charge, despite our agricultural technology. Even for those farms blessed with the capability to irrigate, there’s only so much that technology can do for a crop or pasture on a year when it just will not rain.
We’ve seen lean years before. There are always bountiful years to follow.
Even on the lean years, there are always blessings.
We saw the best mulberry crop we have probably ever picked, this year. We will be enjoying a lot of mulberry crisp and pie this winter. We’ve processed grapes into juice and tomatoes into pasta sauce. Right now, we have five boxes of apples in our back room waiting to be processed into pie apples, applesauce, and apple butter.
Although the garden has taken a lot more watering this year, it is producing a steady stream of green beans, tomatoes, peppers, zucchini, cucumbers, and spaghetti squash.
A couple friends shared their sweet corn with us. Another friend offloaded his extra grapes. One of my husband’s coworkers gave us a box of pears.
We give our extra eggs away, to friends and to the local food pantry. We never want to see these go to waste.
I often find that it’s easier to notice blessings in the lean years. We will be thankful for whatever rain we get, and we hope that the many families we know who are relying on the local agricultural economy are seeing unexpected blessings, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.