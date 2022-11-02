Yankton’s educational institutions are thriving and working to accommodate growing needs locally and in the region.
Yankton Thrive held its first “Topics at 12,” formerly “State of the Community,” Wednesday at Mount Marty University’s (MMU) Roncalli Student Center.
The hour-long chat featured an update on the Yankton School District (YSD) by Superintendent Wayne Kindle and a presentation by MMU President Marc Long on the institution’s impact in Yankton and across the state.
Kindle began with the results of a survey of YSD parents and social studies teachers regarding the controversy over the state’s social studies standards.
The teachers were asked about whether they support the implementation of the revised social studies standards being proposed to the South Dakota Board of Education. Of the approximately 50 social studies teachers in the school district, 98% responded and 96% answered that they don’t support the adoption of the standards proposed, he said.
Parents were given three options: They do not support the social studies standards being presented for potential adoption (46%); they do support adoption of the proposed standards (18%); or they’re not sure but support and value the opinion of my child’s teacher regarding the social studies standards (36%).
“Essentially, if you break that down, 82% of our parents, which were about 400 that took it, said they do not support the social studies standards,” Kindle said. “I think that is important to know.”
Kindle echoed the sentiments of others in education that the standards currently being proposed are, for the most part, not grade-level appropriate and would be too difficult for elementary-age children.
“(What) we would like is an opportunity to go back a couple of years when there was a committee made up of educators and other folks that put something together that seemed like it would work pretty well,” Kindle said. “If we could revisit that and have some additional dialogue, that is what we are asking as educators — at least, here in Yankton.”
Kindle also gave a rundown of recent happenings in the school district, including that recent ACT scores meet the state average at 22, and YSD’s graduation and attendance levels exceed state averages, as do rates of college and career readiness.
He also gave an overview of the 2022-2023 school budget.
“One area of special education that is really on the rise is we continue to get more challenging kids — and other schools are seeing this — at earlier ages, and we are also dealing with placements outside of the school district,” Kindle said. “That special education budget is probably going to continue to rise so we can meet the needs of those kids.”
He also noted that, due to federal dollars expended, this year’s budget of $39,331,146 is $484,878 lower than last year’s budget, and next year’s budget will likely be lower still for the same reason.
Kindle said because of the school district’s improved financial circumstances, it has lowered the amount it plans to levy from $1.85 million to $1.35 million for 2022.
Kindle also discussed enrollment, which has risen by 180 students over the last 10 years and has prompted the school district to begin expanding its facilities. The first such project is the Early Childhood Education Center that will house Pre-K through Kindergarten classes, special education and can later be enlarged to include all first-grade classes as well.
In preparation for the project, Kindle said the school district first paid off all its debts. The new facility will be funded through capital-outlay certificates; no opt-out will be needed and the project will not incur a tax increase, he said.
Growth is not so much from the birth rate, which is stable, but from people moving to the area, Kindle said.
“What we are seeing the growth come from is the jobs in Yankton. People are relocating here, they are looking for employment and, honestly, one of the first things they ask about when they come to town is, ‘How are your schools?’” Kindle said. “We can say that we have really good schools.”
During his presentation, Long noted the symbiotic relationship between YSD and MMU.
“MMU is the largest provider of dual credit for Yankton High School (YHS) and we are proud to say, YHS is the largest feeder high school for MMU — times two,” Long said, noting that O’Gorman is MMU’s second-largest feeder high school.
The quality of schools in Yankton, both public and private, is vital to MMU faculty and staff with an education background looking to move to Yankton, he said.
“I always say, ‘Gazelles and Bucks make great Lancers,’ so, if we can keep that pipeline coming, that’s wonderful,” Long said.
This has been MMU’s sixth consecutive year of enrollment growth, with the largest enrollment since 2011 and the largest Yankton campus enrollment since 2005, he said.
“MMU’s impact on health care in this state is enormous,” Long said. “All of the nurse anesthetists educated in South Dakota are our graduates and more than 60% will be even after the University of South Dakota gets their program up and going in a year or so.”
Nearly one-third of all nurse practitioners trained in South Dakota are MMU grads and as the pandemic has waned, MMU has seen a surge of applications for its Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program, he said.
“It’s a great opportunity for this community,” Long said. “Given the resources we have here in behavioral and mental-health services and the fact the MMU has a Psychiatric and Mental Health Nurse Practitioner Program that is growing, we can work with community partners to serve those needs where they exist.”
Increased community engagement has been an intentional part of MMU’s strategic plan, he said.
“In the last several years, we have made great strides in becoming one with the Yankton community,” Long said. “These efforts support our core values of Awareness of God, Community, Hospitality and Lifelong Learning, and it moves us closer to our goal of becoming a flagship Benedictine university in America.”
Mount Marty works to make Yankton stronger and vice versa, he said, adding that we are all in this together.
Long said he has come to see Yankton as even more of a college town in the last five years.
“If you had a chance to see the parade on Saturday morning and all the people along the sidewalk decked out in their Lancer navy and gold, you understand,” he said. “If you had the chance to be one of the 2,400 people at Crane-Youngworth Field on Saturday to watch the Lancers defeat the Doane Tigers — yes, our first home win — with game-winning touchdowns scored in the last two minutes by two Yankton natives, Rex Ryken and Trevor Fitzgerald, you understand, as well.”
The 1,100 people in Cimpl Arena Sunday who watched MMU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams tip off the 2022-2023 season also understand, Long said.
“If you are a Yankton business leader who provides one of more than a dozen semester internship opportunities for our students or one of the many businesses who provide part-time jobs for our students, you understand, too,” he said. “I thank you for that symbiotic relationship of supporting Mount Marty.”
