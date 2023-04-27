CASES DISPOSED: MARCH 25-31, 2023
Cody Edward Drapeau, 1019 Walnut St., Apt. B1, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; No drivers license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Doralea Anne Kunkel, Mitchell; Speeding in school zone; $112.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Dominic William Kabella, 105 Nome Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $228.50.
April Villagomez; 1409 Meadowview, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $336.10; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Austin Andrew Erickson, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt. 3, Yankton; Resisting arrest; $96.50; 90-day jail sentence with 60 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; $96.50; Jail sentence of 90 days with 60 days suspended; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Missy Georgette Cloud, 1503 Capitol St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $282.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Christopher J. Hysell, 315 Pearl Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Zachary Jo Wade, 317 Green Street, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Koby Orville Sudbeck, Hartington, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Ryan Andrew Elwood, 802 Brentwood Circle, Yankton; Municipal speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Anthony Christopher Watson; 2400 Douglas Ave., Lot 18, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by court (including for no probable cause).
Corey Conley, Gayville; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Domestic abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information.
Alicia Renee Andersen Burks, Wisner, Neb.; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Unauthorized use of vehicle or vessel; Recharged by information.
Lewis Jarel Simms, 412 E. 4th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $200; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; Recharged by information.
Michael James Smith, Kearney, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $217.50.
Michael Marlyn Schau, Battle Creek, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $2,672.50.
Ethan George Maring, 622 W. 6th St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Jennifer Marie Morris, Rapid City; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Barry Grant Van Osdel, Mission Hill; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin Miles Haigh, 44505 Lane Rd., Yankton; Headlights must be dimmed; $132.50; Speed on four-lane in rural areas; Recharged by complaint.
Albert Michael Frick, 4212 SW Jim River Rd., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Teresa Jean Brooks, 704 Pine St., Yankton; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Manuel Ivan Portillo Morales, Gibbon, Neb.; Driving while license is canceled; $182.50.
Jolene Kay Jenne, 1003 Pearl St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Colin Alan Robb, Omaha, Neb.; Passengers between 14-18 required to wear seat belts; $25.
Patricia Marie Hubert, Canton; Seat belt violation; $25; Speeding on a state highway; $137.50.
Macklin Macnaughton McNatt, 1117 W. 10th, Yankton; No proper license plate on vehicle; $132.50.
Carrie Ann Renea Felton, 500 E. 6th St., Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Francisco Edgar Ortega, 1200 National St., Yankton; Aggravated eluding; $706.50; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years suspended and 3 years’ probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess one to ten pounds marijuana; Dismissed by prosecutor; Dist/poss w/intent dist 1 lb or more marj; Dismissed by prosecutor; Aggravated eluding; Recharged by indictment; Poss marijuana more 2 ounces less one-half pound; Recharged by indictment; Dist/poss w/intent dist ½ lb less 1 lb marj; Recharged by indictment.
Jenny Bodan, 813 Birch Rd., Apt. 3, Yankton; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; $421.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Dom abuse simple assault attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Marashanna Collins, 414 E. 4th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $504.50; Jail sentence of 8 days with credit for 7 days and 3 years’ probation.
Justin Bruce McMahan, Mission Hill; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Dismissed by prosecutor; Permit threatening or harassing telephone calls; Recharged by information.
Samuel Maurice Gusso, 1401 W. 25th Street, Yankton; Right-turning vehicle required to keep right; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Cedric Deon English, 1300 Ferdig St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fleeing from officer on foot; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Resisting arrest; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information; Resisting arrest; Recharged by information.
Andrew Dennis Johnson, 601 ½ E 13th Street, Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $116.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 3 years’ probation; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by complaint; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Kayla Ann-Marie Vazquez, 112 W. 5th Street, Apt. 2, Yankton; No drivers license; $132.56.
Natalie Susanne Selchert, Gayville; Failure to yield to traffic at yield sign; $132.50.
Ariadne Ivy Trautman, 311 Locust St., Yankton; Overdriving road conditions; $132.50.
April Ann Villagomez, 1409 Meadowview, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $303.26.
Destiny Dawn Taylor, 902 E. 11th Street, Apt 3, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Careless driving; Dismissed by prosecutor; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $781.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 3 years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Poss two ounces of marijuana or less; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joseph Roy Johnson, 1303 East Side Drive, Yankton; Eluding; $496.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Eluding; Recharged by information.
Sidney Robert Buchholtz, 1318 Burleigh St., Yankton; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Traffic in/substitute plates; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $176.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and credit for 6 days; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Traffic in/substitute plates; Recharged by information.
Timothy K. Jenkins, Rapid City; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Petition sustained; HO HN Habitual Offender – 1 or 2 prior felonies manuf/distr/poss drugs sched I or II; $2,342.50; Penitentiary sentence of 15 years with 8 years suspended and credit for 319 days; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Recharged by information.
Tyler John Ohl, Lawton, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $219.50.
Nicholas Karl Roemer, 3003 Mary St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Timothy Alan Land, Neleigh, Neb.; Limited exemption certain vehicles hauling ag products; $190.50.
Virginia Lee Barkley, 43127 SD Hwy 52, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Joseph Michael Garcia III, 2403 West City Limit Rd., Apt. 322, Yankton; No drivers license; $132.50.
Cody Michael Ness, 102 Sid St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $142.50.
Joshua Engel Sailer, 1311 National St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Miguel Angel Gileta-Cardenas, South Sioux City, Neb.; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Firearm with value of less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Alexa Lee Nelson, 402 Pine St., Apt. 2, Yankton; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; $590.50; License revoked for 30 days; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; abuse/cruelty minor-less 7 yrs age; Recharged by complaint; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by complaint; Contribute to abuse, neglect or delinquency; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Joey James Wuestewald, 1703 John St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Jose Alfredo Jimenez-Aguilar, Schuyler, Neb.; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
William Gerald Reinesch, Harrisburg; Overweight on axle; $195.50.
Justin Tyler Gilbert, 141 Mulligan, Yankton; Reckless driving; $490.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Driving under influence-1st offense; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information; Reckless driving; Recharged by information.
Dylan Brady Becker, 2317 Deer Blvd., Yankton; Misc road right-of-way hunting restrictions; $107.50.
Johnathan James Arbach, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Kay Jean Shutt, 112 Sauger Ln., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Cade Joseph Manzanares, Roswell NM; Speeding in school zone; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Joshua Engel Sailer, 1311 National St., Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $578.73; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Tyler William Gratzfeld, Vermillion; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $232.50.
Clint Richard Pinkelman, Hartington, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $247.50.
Austin Russett, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $137.50.
Tyler Ross Grosz, Menno; Unnecessary parking on rural road; $105; Vehicles required equipped portable flares; $132.50.
Douglas Martin Stucky, Sioux City, Iowa; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Skyler Paul Scurman, 2504 Douglas #3, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Andrew Lewin Kohl, 1510 Pine Street, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25; No drivers license; $132.50.
Aaron Adam Abdo, Lake Andes; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $236.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended and 3 years’ probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Justin T. Gilbert, 141 Mulligan, Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; $1,240.50; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Carson Wentzel Strom, Sioux City, Iowa; Overweight on axle; $182.50.
Eric John Beehler, 800 W 25th Street, Yankton; Speeding in school zone; $112.50.
Jason Mattew Reisig, 116 Sunset St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
