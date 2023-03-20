Voter ID

A Lancaster County voter returns her request card for an early voting ballot.  

 Aaron Sanderford/Nebraska Examiner

LINCOLN, Neb. — Legislative proposals to carry out Nebraska’s new constitutional requirement that voters show photo ID would make voting tougher on the 20% of voters who return ballots by mail or county election drop boxes.

One of the voter ID bills with the best chance to pass this year would require early ballots returned by mail or drop box to be notarized. Another would significantly limit who can request ballots by mail.

