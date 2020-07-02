The Market at the Meridian will be open on Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon, featuring several new vendors including some from 2019 and more just trying it out this week. James Dean Acoustic will provide music for the entire three hours that the Market is open at Second and Douglas.
Social distancing is required. The booths are placed with sufficient distance between them. You are asked to wear a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 which is on the rise both locally and nationwide.
