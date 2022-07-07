Downtown Apartment Fire Leaves One Person Displaced

An apartment fire in downtown Yankton Thursday morning left one tenant displaced and two dogs dead.
According to Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles, a fire was discovered in a downstairs apartment at 110 W. Third St. at 8:01 a.m. Smoke was emanating from the apartment, located at the rear of the main floor. There are also four apartments on the second floor of the building and a dance studio located in the front of the main floor.
The fire was contained to the downstairs apartment, which suffered smoke damage. There was light smoke throughout the building as well as in a business located next door.
The tenant had been at the apartment a couple of hours earlier and is now displaced. He is being assisted by the Red Cross.
A search for pets on the premises found the bodies of two dogs.
Nickles said the cause of the fire is believed to be a stove burner that was found in the “on” position.
He added that this was believed to be the first significant fire in the downtown district since 1991.
The Yankton Fire Department (YFD), Yankton County EMS, Yankton County Emergency Management, the Yankton Police Department and the YFD Ladies Auxiliary responded to the incident. Firefighters were on the scene for approximately three hours.
