100 Years Ago
Sunday, July 15, 1923
Updated: July 15, 2023 @ 8:36 pm
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Thursday, July 15, 1948
• Mrs. Edith Klopping received quite a thrill one day last week when her nephew, Charles Gurney, of Yankton, circled her farm home northeast of Wynot several times and signaled her. Mrs. Klopping, who was in the yard, returned the salute.
• Students taking graduate work at the summer session of the University of South Dakota are carrying on research in 22 different fields of study with the greatest number specializing in education and history, according to a report from Dr. Herbert S. Schell, director of the graduate school. A total of 77 are majoring in the field of education and 17 in history.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, July 15, 1973
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, July 15, 1998
• Nathan Sedlacek, son of Mel and Janet Sedlacek of Yankton, received the Eagle Award June 7 at the Eagle Court of Honor at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Sedlacek joined Boy Scout Troop 133 in November 1992. He Eagle service project was organ donation awareness.
• The heat shows no end in sight, and electric use set new records Tuesday in Yankton and throughout the state. The unrelenting demand for air conditioning fueled the new marks, according to a Northwestern Public Service official.
