10-Digit Dialing Set To Begin In South Dakota This Month

Ten-digit phone dialing may a big adjustment but a necessary one in support of a good cause.
Starting Oct. 24, everyone with a South Dakota phone number is being asked to use a 10-digit dialing protocol. That means dialing area code 605 before every call within the state — even local calls — as the nation ramps up to adopt a three-digit emergency number for mental health crises and suicide prevention.
“The Federal Communication Commission (FCC) has been working on an effort to create an easy-to-remember number that folks can call that are having mental-health issues or perhaps contemplating suicide,” Chris Nelson, chairman of the South Dakota Public Utilities Commission (PUC), told the Press & Dakotan. “They settled on the number of 988.”
South Dakota is one among 35 states required to make the change to 10-digit dialing, including Minnesota and Iowa. Nebraska adopted 10-digit dialing in 2011 when it added the 531 area code.
This dialing change is necessary for the FCC to implement 988 as the national number to reach the National Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
Currently, those seeking help must look up the number and dial 800-273-TALK to be directed to a veterans’ crisis service or a local suicide prevention hotline. The FCC plans to make 988 the only number needed when there is a mental health need or crisis.
“In order to implement that easy-to-use number, any place where 988 is already being used as a telephone prefix (the first three digits of a phone number) is going to have to move to utilizing 10-digit dialing,” he said.
The change to 10-digit dialing will free up 988 for the suicide prevention hotline, which goes live next year on July 16.
At that time, the 988 national suicide prevention hotline will join the ranks of other nationally available 3-digit services, including the 911 emergency number and the 211 information and resource hotline.
“In Yankton, Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services (LCBHS) staff will provide the necessary crisis services in support of 988,” Tom Stanage, LCBHS executive director, told the Press & Dakotan. “When there is a need for follow up or behavioral health services, 988 will tie into our existing crisis care service.”
This includes the LCBHS emergency call system and the availability of 24/7 professional services for crisis care, he said.
Each phone service provider has set their own deadline within FCC guidelines for the switch over. Vast Broadband and Verizon will implement the new dialing protocol on Oct. 25. However, Midco will wait until Jan. 1, 2022, according to its website. Residents should check with their phone service providers for specific questions.
Long-distance dialing and charges will remain according to each individual’s service agreement.
“Nothing changes as far as long-distance charges,” Nelson said. “Also, if you’re making one of those local calls where you’ve been using just the seven digits, and you put the 605 in front of (the number), you don’t have to put the 1 in front of it, like you do for a long distance call.”
There is no need to change your phone number, and existing three-digit services can still be reached by dialing their three-digit codes.
Also, phone systems that require dialing prefixes — 9, for example, to get an outside line — will not change.
The PUC has not received many complaints about the dialing change, Nelson said.
“I think folks understand why it’s being done,” he said. “Also, today, we have so many of our numbers pre-programmed — whether it’s in our contact list or alarm system or other types of systems that make automatic dialing. We’ve got those numbers preprogrammed, so we can go in there, put the 605 in front of the number, do it one time and we’re done.”
Residents are being asked to make the adjustments now because, once implemented, calls within South Dakota that are not preceded by the 605 area code will not go through, Nelson said.
“Look at the systems that you may have that do automated dialing, like alarm systems, and make sure you’ve got the 605 programmed in,” he said. “Also, if you’ve got friends or family that are perhaps elderly and might not get this message or understand this message, maybe just take a few moments to sit down with them and explain it to them so that they’re ready for the change.”
Though many newer systems operate on 10-digit dialing by default, some older equipment may still use 7 digits.
Systems that should be checked and updated with the 605 area code include: life safety systems or medical monitoring devices, Private Branch Exchanges (PBX) business telephone systems, fax machines, Internet dial-up numbers, fire or burglar alarm and security systems or gates, speed dialers, mobile or other wireless phone contact lists, call forwarding settings and voicemail services.
———
For more information, contact your phone service provider.
