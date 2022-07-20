Two events are planned for the Missouri National Recreational River (MNRR) in upcoming days:
• This Friday, July 22, from 2-4 p.m., MNRR will host a paddle with a ranger program beginning at the boat launch below Gavins Point Dam, across from Lake Yankton, and concluding at the boat launch at Riverside Park in Yankton.
Join MNRR rangers on this two-hour paddle down the Missouri River to enjoy its quiet soundscape and sights that include the natural beauty of the Missouri River, historic World War II pilings constructed by German POWs, and Green Island. Participants MUST bring their own kayaks, personal flotation devices, and provide for their own transportation. Water, sunscreen, snacks and a hat are highly recommended.
• This Saturday, July 23, MNRR rangers will be at Ponca State Park in Ponca, Nebraska, from 2-6 p.m. for a soundscape hike on Old Oak Trail and Junior Ranger activities with the MNRR mobile ranger station.
Meet at the west shelter at 2 p.m. to begin the 90-minute hike or to interact with the rangers at the mobile ranger station. Water, sunscreen, snacks, and a hat are highly recommended.
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River, visit nps.gov/mnrr, call 605-665-0209 or visit the park headquarters located at 508 E 2nd Street in Yankton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
