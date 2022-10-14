100 Years Ago
Sunday, October 15, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 15, 1947
• Traffic over the Yankton Bridge was held up for about an hour and a half this morning after a transport truck slipped on the muddy gravel on the Nebraska approach to the bridge and slid crosswise over the road, thereby completely blocking U.S. highway 81 at that point.
• Yankton County Sheriff Mueller, State Patrolman Jeff Scott and Patrolman Al Stafne of Vermillion were included in a posse organized by Sheriff Frank McCabe of Charles Mix County to assist in the capture of a man wanted for investigation at Lake Andes. The posse was called out early this morning, and the man gave himself up without a struggle shortly after being surrounded, Mueller said.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, October 15, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, October 15, 1997
• With hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid ambulance fees on the books, the Yankton County Commission has decided to look into privatizing the County Ambulance Service.
• United Airlines is expected to pass on a change in their rates later today, and the manager at Chan Gurney Airport in Yankton is hoping it will mean more people flying out of Yankton. United Express currently offers flights to Minneapolis and Denver. Manager Jake Hoffner said they currently charge $98 for a one-way ticket to the Twin Cities, which he said is still too high.
