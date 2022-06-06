The Missouri National Recreational River, along with several park partners, will host the Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival and Homestead Day events on Saturday, June 11, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Yankton.
The Lake Yankton Outdoor Festival is held at the Training Dike Recreation Area and Homestead Day is held at Pierson Ranch Recreation Area. The events are free and open to the public. Homestead Day does require a park entrance sticker; however, the requirement is waived for the first 100 people without passes thanks to a donation from the Friends of the Missouri National Recreational River.
Activities include live bird of prey programs, cooking, fishing, kayaking demonstrations, archery, boating and water safety activities and programs and much more.
For more information about the Missouri National Recreational River, visit nps.gov/mnrr, call 605-665-0209 or visit the park headquarters located at 508 E 2nd Street in Yankton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
